Well, all you Fiveminutevillers out there, I had a good title chosen for today; and even had the skeleton outline built and even had some of the “meat on the bones” of the fantastic finish of this column; and then I typed in the date, and saw where it would appear on the “Weekend, July 2” (if all goes according to the plan).
I was going to take my prolific pen (actually it is a computer) and grind out – well, I think I’ll just hold that thought for another column.
Oh no, this won’t be “just another old worn-out patriotic addess” for your columnistic enjoyment today; no, I think I have the right spirit going on.
The first time I bought a car with all the “bells ‘n whistles” and “stuff ‘n things,” I was amazed. I didn’t know automobile technology had progressed so far.
In addition to almost being able to think; the thing could talk to me through that little screen up there. It told me how much further I could go on the gas in the tank; and all kinds of stuff like that. Later on, it told me the air pressure in the left rear tire was low. It makes phone calls (I help a little ) and I don’t really know all the stuff it can do.
But I read where someone bought a new car and wanted to turn on the windshield wipers; and turned a thingy or pushed a thingy or did something to a somethingy and the screen said “Drive car in 360 degrees”; and found out that she had turned off the car’s “internal compass” and so it didn’t know where it was going. Imagine that!
Those guys in the funny clothes and funny hairdo’s that met in Philadelphia back in the 1770’s knew they were going. Their “internal compasses” were working overtime to enable them to “build a country”; even though none of them really knew how to do that – by the way; how do you build a country?
It seems that when you lose your “internal compass” in your car, you drive it around in a circle (don’t try this on an interstate highway); then point the car “true north” (don’t know how you determine that without an “internal compass” – but nevermind); and reset the car’s internal compass.
Those guys who were sweating it out in the “State House” in Philadelphia (now “Independence Hall”) knew where “true north” was and they had set their “internal compasses” to aim squarely at their goal of freedom and how to get this fledgling nation headed in that direction.
The result is what our nation CAN be; if we (in our generation) don’t mess it up.
What’s the key?
Well, duh!
Every time they gathered to arbitrate and legislate and governate; they were conscious of the “true north Higher Power” that was pointing them in the right direction. Most of them were solidly and unashamedly Christian; and those that weren’t, were definitely and decidedly believers in God; and were following His Leadership.
Every time we gather for praise, prayer, and worship, we are resetting our “internal moral compasses” to “true north” in our souls; and we remember Who and Where God is and what His Truth teaches.
I sincerely hope you are headed in the right direction; and that your church is continually helping you to reset your “internal moral compass”.
Tom Mooty serves as Senior Pastor to Newport’s West End Baptist Church; and writes this column for the Wednesday and Weekend Editions of “The Newport Plain Talk”. Address all comments to Mooty at P.O. Box 851 in Newport or to tommooty15@gmail.com.
