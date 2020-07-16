Fellowship Presbyterian Church, PCA is located at 2331 Early Road, just off Hwy. 321 south of Newport.
The church dates to 1984 when eighteen people met Thursday, October 25, as a congregation, a time of worship that came about as a result of much prayer and soul searching. The late Charles Foster led an inspirational Bible study. Services were established and the name Fellowship Presbyterian Church was adopted.
The group’s first Sunday service was held October 28, 1984 in the basement of a private home. Worshipers used their personal Bibles, but had no hymnals, song books, or Sunday School literature.
When an offering was collected, members put their money in a bucket found on a bookcase. A covered dish lunch was served following the service.
For several weeks, church members held Sunday School and prayer meetings. Joe Metcalf, prior to the first preaching service, built a stand for the minister to use and it stands in the church hallway today.
On November 18, 1984, Rev. Al Sneller, a missionary to Korea, delivered the group’s first sermon. After that, several other guest speakers preached for the congregation.
In early 1985, negotiations with Newport Seventh Day Adventist Church to use their building on Sundays and Wednesdays began. At the time, the Adventist Church was located on Diamond Circle just off Hwy. 25/70 in the Wilsonville community of Newport. The first service there was celebrated January 13, 1985.
On February 19, 1985, at a Presbytery meeting at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Asheville, the new congregation was recommended for membership in the Presbyterian Church of America (PCA).
- On March 24, 1985, Fellowship Presbyterian Church, PCA was installed as a church with 25 members received into membership: Stella Adcox, Jane Allen, Virginia Amick, Aldon Cox, Brad Cox, Margaret Cox, Charles Foster, Jeffrey Foster, Maxine Foster, Dot Gregg, Alice Haynes, Jim Haynes, Earl Houge, Louise Houge, Amelia Metcalf, Jeanne Metcalf, Joe Metcalf, Rella Ruth Rader, Chlora Rea, Vaudie Lee Robinson, Martha Shepherd, Wayne Shepherd, Carl Shults, Marybelle Shults, and Theola Shults. (denotes deceased)
Larry Gilpin was elected interim supply pastor in 1986.
Meanwhile, negotiations had begun to purchase the brick home of the late Oliver and Gaveta Gray on Hwy. 25/70, west of Newport, as the church’s first permanent home. A note burning celebration for this purchase was held May 26, 1988.
Geoff Andress was elected interim student supply pastor on May 26, 1991, and then elected pastor on June 9, 1993, serving until he accepted another appointment in Oklahoma in 1996.
On May 12, 1996, Jim Loftis, then a student at Greenville Presbyterian Theological Seminary in Greenville, South Carolina, preached his first service at Fellowship Presbyterian. Elected pastor on April 19, 1998, Loftis was licensed at the Presbytery on July 21, 1998, and on September 6, 1998, was ordained and installed as pastor. He served as pastor for several years.
During the 1990s, as membership grew, the need for larger quarters intensified. In December of 1999, the session voted to establish a building fund with $10,000 transferred from a savings account to use as seed money.
In 2001, space had indeed become an issue, and the congregation decided the time had come to seek a new location. On March 4, 2001, during a congregational meeting, a property location committee was named, consisting of Charles Foster, Elmer Miller, Stella Adcox, Les Theissen, and Martha Shepherd. Rev. Loftis served as a non-voting member of the group.
After visiting several sites, the committee came to a piece of property on Early Road. The four and one-tenths acres was visible from Hwy. 321 (Cosby Highway) and offered a breathtaking view of the mountains.
On July 24, 2001, the congregation accepted the committee’s recommendation and voted to purchase the property. The price took all assets from the church’s building fund and savings accounts, leaving no financial resources with which to build a new church.
However, bit by bit everything fell into place. On a visit to his home church, Mitchell Road Presbyterian in Greenville, South Carolina, Rev. Loftis was approached by member Bob Caldwell, a close friend, whose mission group had decided to do mission work in the United States, instead of abroad.
A professional builder, Caldwell offered his professional services to lead the group in erecting a building and not charge for his labor.
On January 27, 2002, following morning worship services, Grace Thiessen, Jeff Foster, and Wayne Shepherd were elected as a building committee with Rev. Loftis again a non-voting member.
Later Wayne Shepherd was named chairman and Grace Thiessen secretary of this group.
Working with Caldwell and others, the committee designed a church and placed its drawing in the church for all members to study. A suggestion box was set up for members to use for non-signed suggestions regarding any changes they would like to see in the blueprints.
The former Oliver Gray home was sold on October 28, 2002. With four weeks to vacate this property, church members divided the supplies and furnishings and took them to their various homes for storage.
While construction of the new building continued, Fellowship Presbyterian Church members came to an agreement with First United Methodist Church in Newport to use their chapel until their structure was completed.
Because of inclement weather, groundbreaking was delayed until January 13, 2003. David Weems volunteered to do site preparation and sewer installation at no charge. Amelia Metcalf offered the use of her apartments to house South Carolina volunteers who came to work on the building.
Women of the church took turns preparing lunch for the workers each day, while others donated food and still more provided meals at local restaurants.
Site preparation was completed by April 4, 2003, and forms were constructed to pour the concrete pad for the building.
Work progressed quickly with several “blessings” coming to Fellowship Presbyterian Church members in the form of “good deals” on needed building supplies.
Of particular interest is the stained glass window built from 100-year-old glass from a church that had burned. Gail Stanely built the beautiful window and donated it to the church.
The steeple from the Hwy. 25/70 building was given to the church for the new building and installed on June 20, 2003. In the passing weeks, bit by bit everything needed for the church was acquired, much actually being donated.
On November 5, 2003, the congregation held the first service in the new church, and a service of dedication was celebrated on November 16, 2003. Special guests were the first pastor Larry Gilpin, his wife Corley, children Emily and Lauren, and Rev. Gilpin’s mother, Betty Gilpin.
It should be noted that Fellowship Presbyterian Church, PCA was built within budget.
The congregation invites the public to join them for Sunday School-9:45 a.m.; Sunday worship-11:00 a.m.; Sunday evening services-6:00 p.m. and Wednesday evening Bible study and prayer time-6:00 p.m.
Visitors are always welcome.
