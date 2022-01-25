I don’t know how many times we have all heard that! “When we get back to ‘normal’!” Or “When are we going to get back to ‘normal’?"
Truth be told; I can’t scope in “normal” anymore; much less “when it’s coming back."
Back in the day, “when things were ‘normal’; stuff and things were – well – you know – “normal!"
For the most part, people behaved; except for “those people” who didn’t behave; and they were clearly identified.
For the most part, church was church and the world was the world; and you left the world at the door when you went to church; and it wasn’t anything unusual to see a changed life coming out of church and that changed the way he reacted to the world.
I saw it several times; and I thought it was pretty “normal” for an “abnormal” life to be changed to a “normal” one.
We heard about “life in the fast lane”; and saw it portrayed on television; and figured that it was “way out there” somewhere away from here.
For the most part, our school didn’t act like “Rydell High” in the “Grease” movies. For the most part! Mind you, I said, “For the most part!" There were always a few wannabee “abnormals."
For the most part, homes didn’t have to be fortresses; pickup trucks all had gun racks – for “normal” uses – you know “normal stuff”; and guys carried knives to play mumbly-peg or clean our fingernails or cut our food (hopefully after a “normal” cleaning).
I don’t rightly know when we finally lost control of “normal”; but Andy Griffith was normally holding down “Fort Normal” pretty well for a long time.
I keep coming back to “church”; because that was one of the best – if not the best - illustrations of “normal” I knew.
Today, where is that “normal?"
We hear it all the time, people are not afraid to go to the big box stores (or the little box stores) by the droves; not afraid to go to sports stuff; not even afraid of cramming and jamming into an airplane (as long as you stay six feet apart in the line getting to the airplane); but church?
Well, that’s a pulpit of a different color!
And that ain’t normal!
Well, one thing is really, big time, for sure “Normal!"
“Normal” may never come back; but King Jesus will!
And it would be the most “normal” thing for you to do is to get ready for Him.
It’s like Andy told Opie in that Facebook post when Opie asked Andy when Jesus was coming back; and Andy said, “Well, Ope, I don’t rightly know. We are not the planning committee; we are the welcoming committee."
Yep; that’s “normal”; and whether “normal” comes back or not; it would be the best thing ever for you if you were ready for Jesus when He comes back; because He is coming, “normal” or not!
Tom Mooty writes these columns for the Wednesday and Weekend Editions of “The Newport Plain Talk”; and appreciates your comments. Write to the editor, or contact Mooty at P.O. Box 851, Newport, TN 37822 or e-mail tommooty15@gmail.com. “Brother Tom” serves as pastor to Newport’s West End Baptist Church.
