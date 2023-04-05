Shady Grove Baptist Church was organized Sept. 10, 1902 in a one-room schoolhouse located on the Elias Mantooth farm, a location farther up the road from the present church and near the home of Jimmy and Sue Townsend.
Rev. M. R. Free was the first pastor.
At the organizational meeting in 1902, Rev. W. S. Price, from Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Grassy Fork and Rev. W. M. Hall from North Carolina, assisted, as did Rev. Burrell B. Brooks, pastor of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Accompanying Rev. Brooks were fellow Pleasant Grove members Judson Vinson, Luther Vinson, and Robert L. Crum. David and Oliver Bullington, deacons at Bell Hill, participated, too.
Some of the original members transferred to letters from Pleasant Grove to the new church closer to their homes. The community was growing, and the need for a church was strong.
The fledgling congregation quickly recognized the need for a permanent home, and a site on property owned by Ben Wood was selected. Burl Roberts built the first pews. The first sermon in the new church was preached on Dec. 2, 1905. That original structure remains as the central portion of today’s building.
The debt on the new church was paid by 1910 when the church was formally dedicated in a special service that August with Rev. J. W. Walters bringing the message.
Early baptisms were held in a nearby pond, in the Pigeon River, or at the Sycamore Hole in Cosby Creek.
In 1925, Melvin Webb’s revelation of his desire to become a preacher made church history. That November, the church “met in conference” to discuss Webb’s request. Rev. R. L. Crawley of First Baptist Church and Rev. Will Weaver of Second Baptist Church assisted Shady Grove pastor Rev. W. M. Hall with the ordination service in January of 1926.
The Great Depression ushered in a decade in which Shady Grove took several giant steps forward.
In February of 1930, members discussed the adoption of an annual budget. The proposed amount of $100 would pay a pastor’s salary with the “rest for church expenses.” In April of that year, church members agreed to pay their pastor $75.00 per year.
In 1935, the church was vandalized. Afterwards the members “discussed the expenses of the new stove pipe, repairing of the windows, and also buying a lock to put on the church doors. The Board of Deacons offered a reward of $20 for the arrest of the party who did this.”
In April of 1935, Rev. B. B. Brooks presented the church with a pulpit Bible, and the next month the church dedicated a new tower and bell, their costs of $26.08 met with the donations of Della Raines, Fannie Holloway, J. R. Mantooth, Rufus Fox, John Lewis, Howard Corn, Allen Hall, Dot Wood, Cad Fox, M. C. Holloway, “Mrs. Britt,” Bruce Mantooth, Orpha Crum, J. R. Wilds, Henry Crum, Horace Wood, and Melvin Webb.
In 1937, Rev. J. Pat Davis received $63.21 for his year’s work, plus $8.50 to purchase a new Bible.
Having survived the financial stress of the 1930s, Shady Grove members found themselves facing more challenges as the 1940s ushered in years of war. Yet the church continued its forward progress.
In 1941, the first mention of Vacation Bible School appears in the minutes.
On March 1, 1942, the church treasury contained only $6.11, a grim reminder of the fading Great Depression and the wartime horrors gripping the nation.
Yet the church continued to operate. On Oct 9, 1943, an affirmative vote allowed $3 to be spent for the winter’s wood, leaving a balance of $8.31.
The growth of the Baptist Association included Shady Grove, whose members sent $50 to help build Knoxville’s Baptist Hospital on Aug. 20, 1944.
When peace returned in 1945, Shady Grove members decided to paint their church. On March 21, 1948, Edith Ford sent a $5 donation, money that allowed the members to spend $23 on the project. Rev. Tilman Holt appointed Allen Mantooth, Arlie Raines, and Hobb Britt to a committee to oversee the project.
In 1950, a Young People’s Class was organized. That year ,the church property was valued at $1,600. On Sept. 24, 1950, church members were urged to vote against a local liquor referendum.
A total of 26 pastors have served Shady Grove.
