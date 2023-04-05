Shady Grove Baptist organized in one-room school

Shady Grove Baptist organized in one-room school

 File Photo

Shady Grove Baptist Church was organized Sept. 10, 1902 in a one-room schoolhouse located on the Elias Mantooth farm, a location farther up the road from the present church and near the home of Jimmy and Sue Townsend.

Rev. M. R. Free was the first pastor.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.