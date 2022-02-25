Recently, I wrote a column entitled “A Dangling Preposition” in which I dealt with that rather small in size — but gigantic in meaning — portion of the English language – the lowly preposition. Please reread the Title of today’s mis-masterpiece; and please note that I have a “Dangling Proposition” for you.
In one of these columns one of these days, I shall take you on a journey through Union Cemetery and thoughts I have had while slowly cruising those historic lanes (not just dates and times; but stuff to make you think). In one of these columns one of these days, I shall take you out Knoxville Highway to the wonderful world of yesteryear and the cluster of high school hang outs we enjoyed: the Dairy Cream, the Holiday Drive In, the Frosty Cup, and Jacks Drive In. Yeah, I’ll do that – in one of these columns one of these days.
But today, I just have to tell what I heard on the National Geographic Channel about a rather innocent subject: the ancient pyramid which has been located submerged off the coast of Mexico. Now, follow me here, ok? I believe these things exist. Duh! I have seen the pyramids of Egypt and the Sphinx (man, what a bummer that was); and am aware that man built these monuments (and I believe that man built THAT one as well. But you see, I do not believe that it had to be so long ago when very intelligent men planned them and built them (probably had them built with slave labor).
Hey! I even think the wilted-down-to-almost-nothing Sphinx was a “crowd pleaser” at one time in history!
Pyramids have been found in South America and Mexico at some of the most unlikely places; and I am fascinated by the very fact that they are there – none the least, how they got there – and why they were built.
But, for some reason, the “experts” were arguing over whether or not man made that pyramid which is submerged off the coast of Mexico because – and get this now — it would have been too difficult – even impossible – for “random acts of nature” (that is – God) to have caused this to happen. It seems that the angles were too perfect; the tabs and slots were too precise, the cuts too straight.
Nope; that settles it! “Random acts of nature” (in other words – God) could not have possibly done that — it was just too – well, you know, perfect!
So that leaves man; and he must have built it, because – well, you know – God could not have!
Funny thing to me that these same guys teach that “random acts of nature” undoubtedly caused man to exist in the first place – no sir, that was not too difficult! Causing the incredibly complicated human machine that we call “man” to exist was not too difficult for a random act of nature – but that pyramid? Well that’s a horse of a different color, a monument of a different mettle, you know, a shingle of a different shade.
Do you see the problem I’m having with this so-called “science thing?”
What is more precise than the human eye? More complicated than the human brain? More interesting than the human muscle, nervous, blood vessel, lymphatic systems?
And, according to the “experts” it all started from a little blob of slime (which they do not account for its origin); and — plop, plop, fizz, fizz — out popped your ancestor, swinging from his perch in the tree!
But no, that pyramid underwater off the coast of Mexico just could not have been a product of “nature!” Too complicated, too precise, too – well – perfect!
Come on, gimme a break!
Oh yes, by the way; how did man build it underwater?
Well, duh! He didn’t. He could very easily have built it on dry ground; and something called the “Noah’s Flood” came along and covered it all up as the water ran off and raised the water level along the coastlines. But; then, we have to bring God back into the equation for that to happen, don’t we? I really feel sorry for the experts who cannot admit to a Deity Presence doing all these wonderful things! They can’t admit to Him; and if that is true, they cannot confess to Him either!
And that is tragic! Don’t let it happen to you! So; I have a Proposition from The Lord to “dangle” in front of you: Don’t be afraid to admit that there is a God out there who is in charge of things; and He wants to be your Friend; and He wants you to be His Friend; and He wants to save your soul; and it all starts with another dangling proposition – you need Him; and He wants you!
Tom Mooty has served the West End Baptist Church as its Pastor for a total of twenty years; and is pleased to be able to write these Thursday columns for the Newport Plain Talk. E-mail Mooty at tommooty@webaptist.org; write to him at P.O. Box 851; or call him at 423-623-9056 with your comments.
