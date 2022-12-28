Does history repeat itself? The proverb “History repeats itself” is common. I have heard it many times, and you probably have as well. If a person truly believes history repeats itself, then he or she has a cyclical view of history as an unending repetition of the same realities over and over and over. That is a very depressing view because it goes nowhere and means, if true, that what an individual does in life does not really matter.

A more sophisticated view is that there is progress in history, and things are always getting better. Many people in today’s world believe in this straight line view of history. It certainly is more hopeful than a cyclical view, but the question is, What is the end to which history is moving?

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.