Does history repeat itself? The proverb “History repeats itself” is common. I have heard it many times, and you probably have as well. If a person truly believes history repeats itself, then he or she has a cyclical view of history as an unending repetition of the same realities over and over and over. That is a very depressing view because it goes nowhere and means, if true, that what an individual does in life does not really matter.
A more sophisticated view is that there is progress in history, and things are always getting better. Many people in today’s world believe in this straight line view of history. It certainly is more hopeful than a cyclical view, but the question is, What is the end to which history is moving?
Evolutionists sometimes think mankind is evolving to perfection and will eventually become perfect. When humans become perfectly evolved, know all things necessary for life, and master their own desires, then the world will become perfect with no evil and nothing but good.
One of the ways this idea is put into words is to say something like this, “We just need to educate everybody. If only we teach the right things in the right way there will be no more crime, hatred, racism or other evil.” Education certainly can be good. Education should do its best to teach students to live by what is right, helpful and loving. The problem is that this never quite seems to work on a worldwide or even community-wide scale. Why not?
This brings us back to our Biblical worldview. Our Biblical worldview says that God created a good world, that mankind was created good and placed in charge of the world, but that man sinned and brought evil into the world. Because of this reality, all human beings have some inner good left from creation; all have some evil remaining from Adam’s sin; and all need outside help to assist the good to triumph over evil within themselves.
Where is this help to be found? It is to be found by seeking the Creator. Our Creator has a linear view of history. It is a history which begins with creation, finds its midpoint in the birth, life and death of the Savior, and ends with the Savior’s second coming. Until the Savior returns, some things will become better while other things will become worse. Neither the good in mankind nor the evil within will disappear.
The Creator offers help for all who truly seek Him. The Creator is the Son who came as both Son of God and Son of man to live among us, teach us truth, die to justify us before the Father, and who will return again. The Creator is the Holy Spirit who is with us to provide guidance, offer reassurance, and give us courage for this life. The Creator is the Father who always cares for us, always provides for us, and always listens to us when we pray.
Yes, history does have repetitions since all men share the same strengths and weaknesses, the same good and evil. Yet history is still moving from its beginning to a glorious end. Look for the end, wait for the end, and, while you wait, seek God’s help to overcome sin within and to live by the good with which you were created.
Always remember:
Only one life ‘twil soon be past;
Only what’s done for Christ will last.
A U.S. Naval Academy graduate, Rev. Dave Dupee is former headmaster of an international boarding school and is currently pastoring Fellowship Presbyterian Church (PCA) in Newport.
