Unless you have been living the life of a caveman under a rock
somewhere, you are cognizant of the fact that children have to be placed in “foster care” at times.
Sometimes, this is due to the tragedy of the death of the parent or parents, and sometimes it is due to tragedies of other types; but it is always a very difficult situation for the children. Not the least of which, most of the time, they haven’t got a clue what “they did wrong” to cause that.
Because every case is basically different, I don’t intend to hash out all the difficulties of what caused this whole process to come crashing down around the lives of children; but, let’s talk about that interval of time that elapses between the need for foster care and the actual foster care itself commencing.
Where is the child in that very crucial period of time?
Usually in the care of a case worker who is charged with that particular child’s situation, and so, there the child sits in the case worker’s cubicle as. she does the necessary work to get the process started.
They can’t leave the child to fend for himself/herself, and usually they possess only what clothes they have on their backs. That “special blanket” or “unique toy” or “particular whatchamacallit” has been lost in the shuffle as the child is shuttled back and forth around in the system.
Needless to say, it is a traumatic time, to say the least – for everyone involved!
Enter the Isaiah 117 House! It was developed for that particular need of the children in that interval of time waiting for the foster care to actually begin.
When I joined the United States Air Force, I was poked and prodded and then raised my hand in the Induction Center in Knoxville, then was shuttled to the airport, and herded aboard a plane bound for San Antonio, Texas and basic training.
Landing in Texas, we were loaded on a blue Air Force bus and trundled off to Lackland Air Force Base where we were met by our new “Momma/Daddy/Crazy Uncle/and Big Brother” all wrapped up into one hefty uniformed bundle. He lined us up and “marched us” out into the 2-3 a.m., Texas darkness.
Going into the barracks, we were told to “get into the bed” in language such as I had never heard before, and get some sleep before we “start being in the United States Air Force” in a few hours (actually at 4 a.m.), about 2- 3 hours from then.
Hey, I had been in college for a couple of years so I was doing OK, but “that guy over there” and “those two over there” were not doing so well. It was somewhat “traumatic” to say the least. But we had all asked for that, and that made us different from those children we discussed above!
Isaiah 117 House is designed for those few days with the children between the “pronouncement” and the “procurement” of foster care, and we have one of those homes right here in Newport.
You need to familiarize yourself with what they are doing and what you might be able to do to help them do it! It’s Biblical; and therefore, blessed by God Himself, if that means anything to you (and it should).
(Isa 1:17) – “Learn to do well; seek judgment (“righteous decisions”), relieve (“deal righteously with) the oppressed; judge (“plead the case of”) the fatherless and plead for the widows”.
Look them up, check them out, and the Lord might lead you to do something to help them in their very important mission!
God bless you, and God bless the Isaiah 117 House!
Tom Mooty has written this column since for over 50 years and appreciates every comment that you, the readers, make. Contact the editor of the Newport Plain Talk or Mooty at tommooty15@gmail.com. God bless each of you!
