Pigeon Valley Baptist Church
The Gospel Pioneers will be singing at Pigeon Valley Baptist Church, Hartford, on Sunday, July 12, during the 11 a.m. worship service. Pastor Ransom Hall and congregation welcome all to attend.
Trinity Baptist Church
Vacation Bible School will be held at Trinity Baptist Church, Cosby, July 14-17, from 6:00—8:30 p.m. each night. Classes for ages 4 through adults will be offered. Babies ages 0-3 are welcome, if accompanied by an adult. Food will be served nightly. Extra precautions will be in place due to Covid-19. Masks are optional. Remember to get your blessing box from the Ark Food Pantry, each Monday from 2:00-5:00 p.m. The church is happy to meet your physical needs as well as your spiritual needs. Pastor Josh Spurgeon and congregation welcome all.
Mountain View Missionary Baptist Church
Brother Steve Gossett will bring special music to the monthly singing at Mountain View Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, July 11, at 7 p.m. Vacation Bible School will be held at the church from July 13-17 from 6:30—8:30 p.m. nightly. Classes for all ages, including adults, will be offered. Pastor Carroll Miller and congregation welcome all to attend.
Old Time Gospel Missionary Baptist Church
The Smith Family will be singing at Old Time Gospel Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday, July 12, at 6 p.m. Pastor Glen Ball and congregation welcome all to attend.
Holder’s Grove Missionary Baptist Church
On Sunday, July 12, Holder’s Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Cosby, will welcome He’s Alive to bring special music to their 11:00 a.m. worship service. On Sunday, July 19, also at 11:00 a.m., His Fold will be featured singers. Pastor Randall Freeman and congregation invite all to attend.
Newport Seventh-day Adventist Church
Worship services have begun at Newport Seventh-day Adventist Church with Saturday worship starting at 10 a.m. The church’s Music Vespers programs will resume not resume until July 18 at 7 p.m. All musicians are encouraged to practice and be ready to participate at that time.
East TN Baptist Association
All Cocke County churches are invited to share in free packets of materials for your congregations to deliver throughout the community to spread the word of Christ. You can add a flyer or card with your church information to each packet. Every denomination is encouraged to join in this effort. For more information or to schedule a time to come by and pick up these materials, call the ETBA office at 423-623-8220.
Prayer meetings at Cocke County Courthouse
East Tennessee Baptist Association has prayer meetings on the Cocke County Courthouse steps the first Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 423-623-8220
Parrottsville United Methodist Church
The clothes closet at Parrottsville United Methodist Church will reopen Saturday, July 11, from 8:00—11:00 a.m. CDC guidelines will be observed; no one will be admitted without a face mask. Also, the number of people inside will be limited so that social distancing can be observed. The church asks for the public’s patience and understanding during this difficult time.
Chestnut Hill United Methodist Church
The Chestnut Hill Clothes Closet, Dandridge, is open every Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until noon. Free seasonal clothes will be available. Everyone is welcome.
Dandridge food pantry and thrift store
The Dandridge Ministerial Association food pantry, 910 Industrial Road, Dandridge, is open for emergency food on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. The thrift store is open Mondays—Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The store offers a wide variety of gently used, clean items for sale. A $5 bag sale of every day clothing is underway. In addition to clothing, they also have furniture, glassware, toys, linens, electrical appliances, and many other home items. For more information, call 865-940-0728.
