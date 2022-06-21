I am thankful for the prolific pen of Dr. Charles Lowery for giving me the following seed thoughts to develop this columnistic mis-masterpiece.
The Bible says that jealousy will rot your bones; so how’s that working out for you? Isn’t that a wonderfully graphic word picture?
Remember Cain and Abel after that “church service” about 6,000 years ago?
Remember how Joseph’s brothers sold him into slavery after that “family conference” about 3,000 years ago?
Remember how jealous King Saul was of David about 2,500 years ago?
Remember how jealous the Jewish leaders were of the young teacher from Nazareth named Jesus about 2,000 years ago?
And we think we have too many dysfunctional families in our churches today!
Have you ever been jealous? No? “Liar, liar, pants on fire!”
At times, we all experience some forms of jealousy. Remember somebody’s rule (I don’t know whose rule this is; but I surely wish I had written it): “As a rule, man’s a fool; when it’s cool, he wants it warm, and when it’s warm, he wants it cool; yes, as a rule, man’s a fool.” Pretty cool, huh; true too!
Now wait a minute; not all jealousy is bad. The Bible says that “God is a jealous God”; but we do not sing too many songs in praise and worship about that, do we? It simply means that He doesn’t want us skipping down the yellow brick chasing after false gods. He wants what is best for each of us.
The jealousy that “rots your bones” is the kind that hurts others. When you decide to knock someone’s lights out so yours will look brighter; that will rot your bones.
Let’s say the Publishers’ Clearing House Prize Patrol (remember them – with their $10,000,000 checks) – let’s just say they knocked on your door; and after you got over the original shock — they -- — asked you for directions to your neighbor’s house! Would you be happy for that neighbor; or would “Why him and not me” become your obsession? Could you be happy for him? No? Be careful, that can rot your bones!
You cannot receive a graduate degree in the “College of Overcoming Jealousy” unless you have a belief in some basic Christian tenets. You have to believe (completely trust), and obey, God; and remember the four “R” words: Refocus on God’s Plan for you; Resist temptation to become jealous; Relax in God’s overabundant goodness; and Respond to bitterness with sweetness, to unhappiness with joy.
Remember Peter’s asking Jesus what John’s future was? Remember Jesus’ answer; “It’s none of your business”. Oh, the King James might not say it quite that way; but the meaning is clear — in other words, “forgetaboutit” and move on.
It’s a simple rule which you are taught in “Jealousy 101” in your journey through life: Jealousy will distract you, detour you, and lead you down a dead-end road.
I would certainly hope we could all learn a lesson to step aside and let someone go in front of you. I would we could all learn a lesson to rejoice in someone’s success.
Here’s a little piece of homework: count the times we do those two things above. Just mark them down in a little pocketbook. You won’t need a very big one at the start; but you will begin to add pages as you proceed down the path (remember the dead-end road? You don’t want to go there).
I gotta tell you; it’s a whole lot easier to teach this principle than to do it. It’s a whole nuther ball game to walk it than to talk it.
Tom Mooty serves as Very Senior Pastor to Newport’s West End Baptist Church; and lives in Parrottsville, Tennessee. Address your comments to Mooty at P.O. Box 851; call him at 865-617-8387, or e-mail tommooty15@gmail.com or, better yet, contact The Newport Plain Talk with your comments. Just a note: good comments are routinely framed; bad comments, unsigned letters, and anonymous phone calls are routinely deleted (lol).
