It is Tuesday Mid-Morning; and I am still rejoicing over some great Bible Study time that I have been able to have lately. It is wonderful to HAVE it; and even more wonderful to SHARE it.
To be able to open the Word of God with God's People (both in presence and/or online) is a treat reserved for only those who truly know the Lord Jesus Christ.
I have a double blessing to be able to listen to Brother Jordon Williams preaching on Sunday Evenings. He is a truly amazing preacher and Bible teacher.
And I have a triple blessing to be able to write these words to share with so many of you dear readers.
But, I have to come down off cloud nine long enough to realize that I have a deadline to keep with my column and I started out this Tuesday staring at a blank computer screen.
"Writer's block" I think they call it. Ever happen to you?
And, then it hit me. I did not have writer's block at all; just did not know which direction to go; and the Lord reminded me of one of my favorite subjects about which I haven’t written much lately.
So, if you have five minutes.....
The Word of The Lord is going to go forth from - Washington? No! Rome? No! Brussels? No! London? No! Moscow? No! Iraq? Iran? Saudi Arabia? Damascus? Cairo? No! No! No! None of those places.
The Bible says the Word of the Lord will go forth from - (wait for it; wait for it; slowly, let it sink it; wait) Jerusalem!
Where is that? Where does The Bible say that? I’m glad you asked!
(Isaiah 2:3) – “And many people shall go up and say, 'Come, let us go up to the Mountain of the LORD, to the House of the God of Jacob; and He will teach us of His ways, and we will walk in His paths; for out of ZION shall go forth the Law, and the Word of The LORD from - (wait for it) - Jerusalem".
After the weekly “dog and pony show” that regularly comes from Washington, I will bet some of those professionals in DC will be shocked and amazed to find that it will not matter what they say or do - the Law and the Word of the Lord is going to go forth from - Jerusalem.
Oh yes, I know what a lot of people think about those Scriptures - they do not REALLY mean that! They are allegories! They are symbols! They are figures of speech! Surely, it cannot be true that God will rule from - JERUSALEM!
But; it is true! It is! The Lord chose Jerusalem to "put His Name there" (1 Kings 14:21).
Well, when we finish thinking and talking about the Second Coming of Jesus The Christ, we are brought face to face with the fact that when Jesus comes back and sets up His Millennial (1000 year) Kingdom, there will come a group of people who have been born during that time and they will come physically face to face with King Jesus; and they will – (wait for it) REFUSE to accept Him as King!
That is absolutely mind-boggling! How can someone come into the awesome presence of The King of Kings and not accept Him as King?
But, let’s back up the time-line about 1,000 years and see multitudes of people who come face to face with The Lord Jesus in this life – and (wait for it) REFUSE to accept Him as Lord!
And not only that; but these multitudes of people will not only reject The Lord Jesus as Lord and King; they will actually join forces with the satanic armies that will rebel against Him!
I think we can agree; that is difficult – no, impossible - to understand!
But they do refuse Him! Lots of them! Maybe you are one of them! I cannot believe that even a halfway intelligent person would follow a loser like the devil! But they do!
You tell me. Are you intelligent enough to see that God loves you and sent His Son to die for you on Calvary - and will receive you if you will be man enough to come to Him in repentance and faith.
"Writer's block"? Nah! Just gotta listen to the Lord and follow Him; AND REMEMBER, YOU’RE ON DEADLINE!
Tom Mooty is Senior Pastor of Newport’s West End Baptist Church and can be reached at tommooty15@gmail.com. Write or call the Newport Plain Talk with your comments today.
