Maple Grove Baptist Church first held Sunday School on a front porch
Perhaps no other church in Cocke County had its beginning on the front porch of a residence, but Maple Grove Baptist Church traces its origins to the home of Philip Cutshaw where several people came together for Sunday School under the direction of Rev. Ed Burgin.

It was the summer of 1933 when Rev. Burgin answered the requests of area residents to come from Morristown to Del Rio to have Sunday School.

