Perhaps no other church in Cocke County had its beginning on the front porch of a residence, but Maple Grove Baptist Church traces its origins to the home of Philip Cutshaw where several people came together for Sunday School under the direction of Rev. Ed Burgin.
It was the summer of 1933 when Rev. Burgin answered the requests of area residents to come from Morristown to Del Rio to have Sunday School.
As the group came together and strengthened in their desire to worship as a congregation, some expressed their desire for a church where services could be held.
Meanwhile the Sunday School gatherings continued during the warm months; however, cold weather forced them to stop until a meeting house could be built.
George Spurgeon and Sally Mooneyham, Orville Henderson, and Nathan Pack donated land and timber and work commenced. In November of 1934, Rev. H. C. Tarlton preached the first sermon in the new building known as Maple Grove Baptist Church. On November 25, 1934, the church was officially organized.
Some of those present at the organizational meeting were Roy Metcalf, Ernest Messer, Charlie Hill, Virgil and Earl Clarke, Mrs. Worley Baldwin, Hattie Baldwin, Wilbur Beaver, Mildred Clark, Joe Hall, and Charlie Hill.
When the doors for membership were opened, nine people became charter members. Rev. Burgin was named pastor and Shirley Justus was elected church clerk. Another leader in those early days was Rev. Lewis Clarke, who devoted much time and effort to the church’s fledgling congregation.
In January of 1935, the church named the following as a building committee: Ernest Messer, Spurgeon Mooneyham, Earl Clarke, Worley Baldwin, and Frank Ellenburg.
While these men had already contributed much to the church’s organization and to the building of their first meeting place, they also recognized the need for organized planning for the future.
During these dark days of America’s Great Depression, the church somehow managed to scrap together the needed $3.00 to purchase a bell, one that continues to be used today.
Wiley Lunsford, Wilbur Beaver, and Worley Baldwin were the first elected deacons, and in July of 1939, the church held its first Vacation Bible School.
Over the years, Maple Grove continued to grow. In 1965, the need for a larger and better structure became apparent, and a new building of concrete blocks was constructed with the first services held on September 12, 1965.
Perhaps in tribute to their original beginnings, church members first gathered on the porch for a special service that Sunday before entering the new building. Ernest Messer led the singing of “Amazing Grace,” and Edward Manning had prayer.
Rev. Tilmon Holt preached the first sermon in the new building.
In later years, a church pavilion was added to provide a covered shelter for the large crowds gathering for homecoming each year. In 1986, Maple Grove hosted the annual Big Creek Union Sunday School Convention.
In addition to Rev. Burgin, others serving as pastor of Maple Grove Baptist Church include Hobert Stephenson, Tilman Holt, Marvin Witt, Earl Griffin, Leonard Suggs, Estel Strickland, R. G. Tarlton, Ray Stokely, Fred Burgin and Wayne Haney.
