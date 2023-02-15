Nestled on the back roads of northeastern Cocke County since the late 1800s and in view of Meadow Creek Mountain, Browns Chapel Church has served the citizens of that area for well over a century.
More than 100 years ago, Preacher William Kent organized a body of disciples a few miles from the present church and called it Solitude.
In the late 1920s, William and Stella Brown donated a portion of the present grounds for the co originally called Solitude nstruction of a new building to be called Pleasant Hill Church.
After a few years, the name was changed to Browns Chapel Church in tribute to the Brown family’s contributions to the success of the congregation.
The new building was typical in style of those of the era, with two small classrooms, a pot-bellied stove, and outdoor toilets.
In the early 1980s, under the pastorate of Paul O. Jennings, this building was remodeled and enlarged to include bigger classrooms and indoor plumbing. In 1982, Stella Brown donated land to establish Browns Chapel Cemetery.
On July 15, 1990, the congregation dedicated a new, spacious building with larger classrooms, fellowship hall, and a seating capacity of 140 on additional land donated by Hazel Partin in 1989.
The congregation’s joy in their new setting was short-lived. Six months later fire destroyed the new complex on December 16, 1990. The church met in the St. James Community Center until July 1991, while the present building was under construction. With the help and prayers of friends and neighbors, the terrible blow of the loss was softened somewhat.
The present building, complete with baptistry, was dedicated to the Lord on May 2, 1993. Without the patience, love, faith, and sacrifice of the people, such adversity as the fire would have been devastating.
Pastor Paul Jennings led services at the church for many years. Additionally two deacons and three trustees provide leadership.
An organized Sunday School with classes for all ages begins at 10:00 a.m. with worship services afterwards. Sunday evening services start at 7:00 p.m. Monthly business meetings are held, and an active Ladies Aide meets at the same time.
Youth are encouraged to actively participate during the year and in presenting Christmas programs. Each November, the Ladies Aide hosts widows and widowers for a meal and fellowship. Vacation Bible School is held every June for children of all ages.
Today Browns Chapel Church continues its open-door policy in welcoming those who wish to take up the cross and follow Christ. The church encourages acknowledgement of God the Father, Christ as Savior, baptism, active church membership, and discipleship through guidance from the Holy Spirit.
Rev. Randall Frisbee and congregation welcome all to join them in worship.
