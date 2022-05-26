I have many military friends who are having some problems this particular weekend – Memorial Day!
Many of them have memories that they would rather forget!
And I cannot fault them for that!
Although I served in the military; I never served in combat.
When someone speaks about a devastated area looking “like a war zone;” I have to confess, have never seen that; and really do not think anyone who has not seen a “war zone” has the right to speak about one.
But that’s just me; and the views expressed may not necessarily be the views of this newspaper.
But, sometimes in our attempts to give honor and respect to the Military, we tend to forget what Memorial Day is all about.
I recently saw a post on Facebook that went something like this: “Armed Forces Day is for those still in uniform; Veteran’s Day is for those who have hung up their uniform; and Memorial Day is for those who never made it out of their uniform.”
I encourage you to remember those “who never made it out of their uniform” this weekend. There will be a gathering on the Courthouse South Lawn to pay special attention to these husbands, wives, mothers, fathers, sons, and daughters; and you are invited to make the special effort to gather as well.
Like I said, I served in the Air Force; and have the right to wear the cap and render the hand salute to the flag when it passes by; but I never saw combat like some of you have.
I served as Commander of our American Legion Post in Morgan County; and after I did my due diligence and called the meeting to order, led the prayer, and the Pledge of Allegiance; I just sat back and listened to those guys talk about their experiences.
I felt so unworthy!
But then, I was brought back to reality as they said “but you were there”; which was true, although we were not at war during my time!
So I feel it is necessary that we always remember to remember our Military lest we forget how all these freedoms that we enjoy were paid for!
One more thing, I must remind you to remember the Sacrifice that The Lord Jesus paid for us that we might have the Eternal Life that I, for one, enjoy; and know that many of you do as well!
That Military’s blood was precious; and so was that Messiah’s Blood! And both of them bought freedoms – one physical and one Spiritual – and both of them are precious in their own way!
Remember, Lest We Forget!
Tom Mooty serves as Very, Very Senior Pastor of the West End Baptist Church of Newport; and has served only two churches (full time) in his fifty-seven years of ministry. Contact Mooty with comments at tommooty15@gmail.com; call 865-617-8387; or write to P.O. Box 851, Newport, TN 37822.
