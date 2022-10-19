Well, they finally did it. The Vols beat the Tide!
I mention that to those of you who have been under a rock somewhere on the back side of the Frogpond, or for those of you who really don’t care.
Me, I like to win a whole lot more than losing, but I just got to tell you what I did on Saturday.
I hitched a ride with my friend, Wayne Ball, to drive over to Greenville, South Carolina to watch the Paladins of Furman University play the Catamounts of Western Carolina.
Who?
Well, maybe that game didn’t make all the headlines as the Tennessee/Alabama game, maybe the fans didn’t completely lose it and tear the goal posts down to – to do what with them – to do – do what? To throw them in the Tennessee River!
I dunno, maybe I missed that class when it was offered at Frogpond University, or maybe I slept plumb through it. But, somehow I don’t get the mystique of going to all that trouble and then throw it in the river.
Oh well.
So what did I do, we enjoyed a very beautiful ride through the scenic mountains filled with glorious colors in God’s creation. We enjoyed great fellowship along the way, the way friends do! Since I had never been to Furman University, I was thoroughly enthralled at the beauty of the campus and the friendly and helpful students and staff.
We tailgated with a group, most of whom we didn’t know (a couple were old friends and kinfolk to Wayne), parked free in a great close-by spot in a near-by parking lot, walked around the beautiful campus, enjoyed the band show as they marched into the stadium, talked with the mascot “Paladin” (a cross between a “Star Wars” stormtrooper and an ancient warrior) walking around in a spandex and plastic costume (a sweatbox, no doubt), and enjoyed the activities (it was military appreciation day).
By the way, I now know why Richard Boone’s character was named “Paladin” in the television series, “Have Gun, Will Travel.” He was a – wait for it – he was a warrior! Didn’t know that! Did you?
Anyway, we then moseyed over to the “walk of champions” to watch and shake hands with Ty Youngblood and his team “up close and personal” as they walked to the field, joined in with a few more friends and took some pictures, drifted over to the gate and looked at the displays in the concourse, bought a school colors T-shirt, then leisured out to the great seats with lots of leg room, enjoyed the jumbotron music, watched the horse-mounted “Paladin” riding in front of the team as they ran through the assembled band/dance teams/flag twirlers/and cheerleaders.
In the course of the game, I struck up a conversation with a retired Navy couple who actually knew where Newport, Tennessee, was (had visited Cosby and several occasions), talked about our churches and our grandchildren, yukked it up with the Air Force guy in front of us, saw my first “Space Force” flag on display and heard their “song”, stood for my “Air Force” song; then watched a great game (which Furman won).
And you know what? That game was just as important to all those fans, families, and players as that other game!
Everybody stood for the national anthem, bowed for the prayer, sang the patriotic songs, lost count of the television timeouts, but enjoyed all the activities that were planned during those timeouts, watched five ROTC seniors take the military oath as they were sworn in.
It was a great day!
After the game, we positioned up with the friends and family of various team members and waited for them to be released by their coaches to come out and friend it up. After the obligatory group pictures, we leisurely walked five minutes back to the car, drove out to the main road and in another five minutes, we had set sail for Tennessee.
That’s a long way around the horn to tell you that the little things are important to God just as much as the big stuff. I am so glad that the Lord didn’t reject me for salvation because I wasn’t so important in the world. In fact, the world didn’t even know my name, but the King of the universe knew me, wanted me and and accepted me when I came to Him in repentance and faith. And now, my name is written down in the Lamb’s Book of Life for all of heaven’s hosts to see!
Wow!
That’s big time important to me!
I hope and trust it is big time important to you as well!
Don’t know how to make sure of it?
I do, and I will share!
Tom Mooty has written this column since for more than 50 years and appreciates every comment that you, the readers, make. Contact the editor of the Plain Talk or Mooty at tommooty15@gmail.com and God bless each of you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.