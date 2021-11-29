It is time once again for the story to be told. Bring your family and friends to see the much anticipated “Village Nativity.” Hills Union United Methodist Church will host members from seventeen different churches, representing multiple denominations, as they join in Christian love to present the true meaning of Christmas through an outdoor living nativity.
Be there to witness over 60 costumed actors portraying the events leading up to the birth of Jesus. You will also see live animals roaming the village and experience them up close at the stables.
The “Village Nativity” is free and will be presented as a drive through event on Friday, December 3 and Saturday, December 4. The presentation will run both evenings from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on the grounds of Hills Union UMC, located at 2383 Hills Chapel Road, Dandridge. For more information call 865-397-1833.
