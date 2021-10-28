Hello everyone.
I love to write this column! I don’t make deadline every time; but I miss it when that happens; and you have told me you feel the same. I most assuredly look forward to being able to write and speak and possibly make a difference in your life today and for all of eternity.
Writers and speakers have been making a difference in your “todays” for years; but I want the content of my writing and speaking to make a difference in your “tomorrows” – all of them – from now on!
How is that possible?
Because the content of what you read here is based firmly on “The Language of God” as found in The Bible. Ed Hindson said that we, as ministers, “are called upon to speak the Mind of God as recorded on paper; the most intellectual Book that has ever been written – the Bible; and”, he concluded, “that is a really tough assignment.”
The Gospel is described in Scripture as “The Power of God.” The word there for “power” is actually the word from which we get our word, “dynamite.” Think of that! The “Gospel” (“good news”) is the “Dynamite” of God!
Dynamite certainly is powerful; and, in the right hands, it can do many wonderful things. Dynamite can move mountains to make a canal across Panama; it can provide a proper footing for magnificent buildings and bridges; it can enable workers to mine America’s vast natural resources or build tunnels, roads, railways, dams, pipelines, and pole lines to move vehicles or water and bring energy to each and every little Podunk in this great big wonderful land!
Dynamite in the right hands can make life better for all of us! It is a constructive power!
In the wrong hands, it turns into a destructive power! In the wrong hands, its family of products becomes a homicide bomb; it blows up everything in its path.
Handled correctly, The Dynamite of God can heal broken hearts, mend broken families, and satisfy broken expectations.
But, it must be handled correctly. As everyone in the civilized world has heard, The Bible can be made to prove any point: “Judas went and hanged himself, go thou and do likewise, and what you do, do quickly.”
Handle it carefully; for The Bible is precious cargo!
Gotta go; five minutes won’t take you very far anymore. Next week?????
Tom Mooty serves as Senior Pastor to the West End Baptist Church of Newport; and writes this column for the Wednesday and Weekend Editions of the “Newport Plain Talk”. It can aso be seen at www.webc.online. Contact Mooty with your comments at tommooty15@gmail,com; write to him at P.O. Box 851 in Newport; or see him on the streets of his hometown, Newport, Tennessee.
