Joseph's Chapel

Located on Keisling Road in Bybee, today’s Joseph’s Chapel Free Will Baptist Church congregation dates to April 25, 1939, when Rev. J. N. Carroll, Rev. W. J. Holdway, Rev. Minnis Bible, and J. H. Holdway, as a council, met together “for the purpose of organizing a Free Will Baptist Church.”

A sheet of paper, now yellowed with age, states that 15 members composed the original congregation. Sadly the person making the penciled record did not name the 15 people.

