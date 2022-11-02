Located on Keisling Road in Bybee, today’s Joseph’s Chapel Free Will Baptist Church congregation dates to April 25, 1939, when Rev. J. N. Carroll, Rev. W. J. Holdway, Rev. Minnis Bible, and J. H. Holdway, as a council, met together “for the purpose of organizing a Free Will Baptist Church.”
A sheet of paper, now yellowed with age, states that 15 members composed the original congregation. Sadly the person making the penciled record did not name the 15 people.
Rev. Bible, known as ‘Bud,’ “presented as only rule of faith and practice”, the church covenant was adopted, and Rev. Holdway offered the consecration prayer. Afterwards, Rev. Bible gave the hand of fellowship.
Officers elected that day were Rev. Bible as chairman, Chloris Holdway as clerk, and J. H. Holdway, A. A. Fowler, and L. A. Reed as candidates for deacons. Rev. Holdway was called as pastor, and “Joseph’s Chapel” was adopted as the church name in honor of Joseph Holdway, who originally deeded the land for church purposes.
Trustees of the property were L. A. Reed, A. A. Fowler, and Ulys Holdway.
Although this congregation dates its formal organization to 1939, church services had been held at this location, at least, since 1923.
In that year, on March 23, the Cocke County Board of Education, composed of A. J. Stokely, A. A. Cates, Garfield Thomas, C. D. Balch, O. L. Williams, J. L. Shults, R. H. Sexton, and R. T. Campbell, entered into an agreement with Lawrence Reed, Ulyss Holdway, and Davis Andrews, “as Trustees,” for the sum of $225.00, to sell “property that has heretofore been known as the Syracuse School property,” which had been “conveyed to the Cocke County Board of Education by Joseph Holdway and wife [Florence] by deed dated April 20, 1915.”
The 1923 agreement was “conveyed…to be held by said second parties and their successors in trust as a place for Church Services and as a burying ground for the community known as the Syracuse Community, in the 3 rd Civil District …”
Terry Dawson worked diligently in recent years to trace the church’s history and dates the building to 1912 when it was built as Syracuse School. As was commonly done in that era, the building served as both a school and a church.
As the congregation grew, so did the need for larger quarters. Church members removed the rear wall and extended the building in that direction.
When TVA flooded the Rankin community across the nearby French Broad River, Joseph’s Chapel acquired a church bell from Rankin Methodist Church, which fell victim to the floodwaters. The bell was transported to its new home on a wagon pulled by a team of mules. Because of deteriorating conditions, the bell is no longer rung.
Bascomb Buckner built the church steeple at another location. Somehow it was taken to its new home and pulled high into place with a block and tackle.
When New Bethel Baptist Church got new pews, that congregation donated their old ones to Joseph’s Chapel.
Of particular interest is the adjacent cemetery, which dates to pre-Civil War times. Begun as the Holdway Family Cemetery, it is now considered the Joseph Chapel Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery.
