It’s time!
We always knew this day would come! It can honestly be said, “It’s been a great run! But, it’s time to retire!”
Hey, wait a minute, fid you think I was talking about myself?
No! I was talking about the impending retirement of “Ima Sign.” our computerized, pasteurized, digitized, weatherized iconic sign that has been “hanging out” on “our corner” of West End Street and West Broadway for going on 18 years!
We named her “Ima Sign” when we first put her to work, and she practically took on a life of her own out there all by herself.
Several years ago, I spent a couple of hours out there taking the roll call of cars that rolled by that corner, and there were hundreds during one of those hours, and thousands during the more busy time. At 2.1 people average per vehicle, that’s – how you say – “beaucoup” people, and if just 10% of them saw Ima, that’s a ton of eyes seeing her messages.
Ok, I’ll give you some of that stat back; and let’s just say as little as 1% saw her, that’s still a bunch; and it was probably more than that (from the comments we have received).
And we always tried to have her give out good vibes in her messages: birthdays and anniversaries, weather warnings, “zingers” and “one liners,” city, county, state and national announcements, church announcements, school announcements, funeral announcements, prayer announcements, and announcement announcements – all to keep you informed and inspired.
“Ima” hung in there; and she was (and still is) a tough old girl; but she is 18 years old (that’s 137 in sign years) and she has earned her retirement.
But; wait, all is not lost.
We have contacted her big cousin to come and take her place; and he’ll be starting work very shortly.
His name is “Bill Board,” and he is bigger and brighter and able to communicate a gazillion times better than Ima ever could!
So, we want you to salute Ima as you go by for the next few days, and look for “Bill” to show up just any day.
So, what about Ima? She will begin enjoying her retirement in a lesser role, but still an important one. She told us she was looking forward to slowing down a bit, but didn’t intend to stop entirely. We are not certain where orwhat her new calling will be, so we are just going to play that one by ear!
In the meantime, remember some of the thousands of “Ima Sign Sayins” that have graced our corner from her memory banks, and look for “Bill Board’s Bulletins” appearing real soon.
Thanks for all the support she has received. I have appreciated your comments and questions, even your criticisms. She has weathered that tornado that tore the roof off the High School Gymnasium and damaged a lot of houses all around her. She has warned us of bad weather; and led in prayer for our 278th Guard Unit by all their names as they served in Iraq, congratulated our schools on academic and athletic achievements, and on-and — on it could go. Bill Board will take up the mantle and keep on keeping on with more of the same in a much better format!
And me? I’m sticking around too!
Just wait, you’ll see!
God bless you!
Tom Mooty has written this column since for over half a century and appreciates every comment that you, the readers, make. Contact the editor of the Newport Plain Talk or Mooty at tommooty15@gmail.com. God bless each of you!
