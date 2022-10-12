If my records are correct; as aided by my somewhat dubious memory banks, on Oct 18, 2017, I regaled you with some columnistic excellence entitled, “That Dufus in the Shot”.
I am certain you will remember it!
I was reminded of that column as I tried to watch the television coverage of one of the recent rallies of President Trump. But I couldn’t concentrate on what he was saying because of those two “dufi” in the bleachers behind Mr. Trump waving wildly at the obviously huge bank of news cameras trained on him.
You know the ones I mean, those delightfully idiotic characters who migrate to wherever a television camera has a red light burning and get in the shot and get on their cell phones to “phone home” and tell somebody about it.
In fact, that is my definition of a “dufus”; “dufus – doo’-fus, (n), (plu – doo’-fi): a member of that odd assortment of delightfully idiotic characters that migrate to a television crew with a red “on the air” light burning on the camera, and then call home to tell somebody about it”.
My definition is much more kind than the ones given in the urban dictionary; such as: “cuckoo, ding-a-ling, ding-dong, and featherhead” and others that I cannot mention in a family column
To use it in a sentence: “It’s not “dufus”, it’s “doofus” you doofus”.
Well, any way you spell it, the man is discussing really important stuff and there they are sitting and standing smiling and waving to the cameras like a blend of Gomer Pyle and a three-toed sloth hanging from a tree limb, taking up space, breathing air that some productive person could use and enjoying their “15 minutes of fame”.
I know! I know! Those ladies were somebody’s children, as are the rest of the wannabees that find a television camera with the red light burning and stand there while acting like “ET phoning home” to tell somebody about their “moment in the kliegs”.
It was really frustrating and I suspect the people sitting/standing around them felt the same way because, thankfully, one guy moved over in the row and stood up right in front of them to block them from America’s view.
Not to be outdone, the dufi started peeking out from behind the guy, only to be thwarted by another “blocker” who joined in the reindeer games, and another, and another until, to the silent cheers of the audience, those two finally caught on and left the scene.
Yes, I know they had a right to be there. I defend their right to be there. They had a right to be seen by millions for what they were and are (see the definitions given above) and there’s no telling how long they waited to be able to get those choice seats behind Mr. Trump.
But, they surely did ruin the first part of the total experience for me, and possibly a couple of other viewers.
Hey, everybody needs to be noticed! OK, so I noticed them, and noticed them, and noticed them, and noticed them, and ... well you know.
Kinda makes you wonder if the Lord Jesus had any “seekers of the baby blue spotlight” rather than “seekers of Him” when He was on the road. Oh yes, I forgot, He surely did! In fact, everywhere Jesus went, He was plagued with “those people” with an “ax to grind” or a “point to make.”
Well, anyway, they had their moment and that reminds me of the time I “had my moment” when Jesus came into my heart! And I am still having my moment and I need not seek out a television camera with a red light burning to have “my moment”. I have “my moment” every second of every day!
In the New Testament, when Jesus was about to bring in “His moment”, He told them they were His friends and He would keep them in the loop. Wow! Talk about a “moment”. Jesus energized those early disciples until they went out with the Message in all directions, and almost all of them were martyred in horrible ways because of their intense faith in Jesus The Christ – and you are saved today (if you are) because of their faithfulness to take the message. Don’t misunderstand, it’s faith in Jesus Christ – His person and His work – but somebody had to bring you the message in which to place your faith.
Where’s a television crew with a red light burning? I want to tell somebody about that!
Tom Mooty has written this column for more than 50 years and appreciates every comment you, the readers, make. Contact the editor of the Plain Talk or Mooty at tommooty15@gmail.com, and God bless each of you!
