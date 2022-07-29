Are you uptight? ‘Bout to blow your stack? Boiling over? Spittin’ nails? Already blown a fuse? Maybe a little hot under the collar? Feeling overwhelmed?

If you’d like to stay cool in stressful situations, I found this article by Daniel Wallen and I have tried to adapt it to make it work in your situation! And yours! And yours over there! And hers! And his! And theirs! And thems! Wait, what is “thems?"

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.