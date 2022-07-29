Are you uptight? ‘Bout to blow your stack? Boiling over? Spittin’ nails? Already blown a fuse? Maybe a little hot under the collar? Feeling overwhelmed?
If you’d like to stay cool in stressful situations, I found this article by Daniel Wallen and I have tried to adapt it to make it work in your situation! And yours! And yours over there! And hers! And his! And theirs! And thems! Wait, what is “thems?"
Oh well, don’t sweat the small stuff!
My expert advice?
Smile! Fake it if you have to! It’s pretty hard to stay grumpy with a goofy grin on your face. I knew a guy in sales who was always smiling; and people just found it very difficult to turn him down when he “had that goofy smile” cookin’ from the “git-go”.
Feel free to repeat that every few hours at work or home if the need arises. It will make everyone wonder what you’ve been up too!
GET LOOSE
Don’t let your jaws crush your pearly whites from having so much tension; and then check on anything else that isn’t at ease?
LET GO
You know, as cliché as that sounds, it’s very effective. That thing you’re so stressed out about; seems like the end of the world, doesn’t it? It’s more than likely not!
Granted, letting go isn’t easy, but its benefits will be well worth it.
ENJOY
Focusing on the end result can quickly become exhausting; so focus on this little corner of that field you are mowing; and “git ‘er done” then move on to another little patch. You know – mini goals that you reach toot sweet. Reward yourself with every goal you reach.
Top of Form
Bottom of Form
Stay encouraged, and find more joy in the process of achieving your goals.
SIZE UP THE BIG PICTURE
Ask yourself: “Will this matter to me next week, next month, next year, ten years down the pike? Probably not."
I know what you are thinking! Who made you the expert in “Cool and Calm”? Well, nobody – and everybody; but I happen to follow the One who knows more about “Cool and Calm” than anybody that ever was!
His Name is Jesus and His Office is The Christ; and He wants to lead me and you and you and he . . . well you know - beside the still waters and into the green pastures for His Name’s Sake!
By the way; our God is the only Perfect Being – EVER! You cannot attain that in this life; so quit putting yourself down because you are not the top of the line in the perfect category.
Remember, He is God and you are not!
Follow Him because He is The Leader!
Don’t know how? I do; and I will share!
Tom Mooty has written this column since the late sixties or early seventies (been so long ago, he long ago filed that little detail under “Trivial Notes that Won’t Matter in Ten Years”). He appreciates your comments and asks you to keep reading. Somewhere, sometime, some how you might just take a likin’ to the column and pass it along. Phone Mooty at 865-617-8387 or e-mail him to tommooty15@gmail.com.
