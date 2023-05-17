Dutch Bottoms Baptist Church, overlooking Douglas Lake alongside Hwy. 25-E, dates to 1920.
Having come to an agreement that the area needed a church building and leaders opted to erect a building and establish Dutch Bottoms Union Church. Within the framework of this Union Church, four denominations would worship on a rotating basis: Baptist, Methodist, Christian, and Presbyterian.
Part of this plan failed to come to fruition as neither a Christian nor a Presbyterian Church was ever organized. However, the Dutch Bottoms Baptist Church and the Dutch Bottoms Methodist Church were established.
An agreement called for each of the four initial groups to be assigned one Sunday each month, and on that Sunday to conduct worship services according to the tenets of their faith.
Trustees of the Dutch Bottoms Union Church included W. B. McNabb (Baptist), W. C. Cody (Methodist), John J. Hampton (Christian), Mrs. Sanders Griffin (Presbyterian), and the Rev. Oliver Patton (Methodist).
Stokely Brothers and Company (later Stokely-Van Camp and now ConAgra) donated a parcel of land on the west side of the highway for both a building site and a cemetery. In later years, Sam O’Dell operated a store on this site. The company also gave the church bell, which continues to be used today.
By October of 1920, concrete blocks had been delivered to the building site, and work began in early spring of 1921.
During this time, numerous fundraisers were held, and as more money was raised, the project eventually came to fruition in the mid-1920s.
Almost immediately after the walls were raised and the roof was in place, the Sunday School, which was meeting at McNabb’s School, began to meet in the Dutch Bottoms Union Church building and was the first worship service held there.
The Sunday School was always conducted as a Union Sunday School and the Sunday School literature was alternated each quarter between the Baptist and Methodist denominations. All denominational differences were forgotten and never at any time or in any way did a conflict arise to hamper the operation and harmony of this Sunday School.
The 1920s were an era of great revivals across America and such a celebration of religious worship boosted the growth of the fledgling church. After the Sunday School transferred its meeting place to Dutch Bottoms Union Church, Rev. Will Weaver held a successful revival in August of 1921. At its close, he organized Dutch Bottoms Baptist Church, preached the dedicatory sermon, and conducted the dedication service. Soon afterward he held the church’s first baptismal service in the French Broad River near the location of Stokely Brothers canning shed.
Meanwhile the fledgling Dutch Bottoms Methodist Church floundered. With the death of Mrs. W. B. McNabb in August of 1928, the church lost one of its staunchest members in 1928 and the Methodist Conference opted to disband the church. Many other active members of the Methodist group had moved from the community, also. For the next several years, although only the Baptist congregation worshiped in the building, it retained the name Dutch Bottoms Union Church.
With the coming of Douglas Dam and the flooding of the French Broad River bottom land by Tennessee Valley Authority, church members found it necessary in 1943 to undertake the monumental task of moving both their church building and adjacent cemetery to higher group. Distance wise the move wasn’t demanding as both the church and cemetery were relocated to higher ground across the highway.
In addition to the church cemetery, at least three small family graveyards were also moved to the lower portion of the new burial ground.
TVA paid the church $3,500 for the property, the check being issued to Dutch Bottoms Union Church. The new property, purchased from Stokely-Van Camp for $250, provided a vista overlooking the new lake.
Thurman Williams dismantled the old church building at a cost of $100 and salvaged as much of the building material as possible for the new structure.
By now, 1943, America was embroiled in World War II, and building materials were extremely difficult, if not impossible, to obtain. Bruce Helm, owner of Helm Lumber Company, became interested in the project and did all he could to help the congregation acquire the needed materials. Anderson Boley was the builder/carpenter, and the Rev. Roland Dykes, Sr. was in charge of the masonry work. Labor for finishing the interior was provided by Stokely-Van Camp with Thurman Williams, Basil Brady, and Arthur Shoemaker completing the work under the direction of John Reneau.
Within a three-month period, the new church was completed and ready for occupancy. In late summer of 1943, the second Dutch Bottoms Baptist Church was dedicated, which continued as a place of worship until a new and larger one became necessary in 1972.
In 1989, under the direction of Bobby Parker, Dutch Bottoms Baptist Church began staging a live, drive-through nativity during the Christmas season.
After a hiatus of a dozen years, Dutch Bottoms revived this production in 2016.
Today Dutch Bottoms Baptist Church continues to offer worshipers the opportunity to come together in a setting steeped in history.
Rev. Mike Strange is pastor.
