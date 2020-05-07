Providence Baptist Church: "The Light on the Hill"

Providence Baptist Church, located at 2263 Cosby Highway, is one of three churches recently built along the roadway south of Newport.
The church organized with 17 members who first worshiped at Newport’s Holiday Inn in August of 2003. The group, desiring to study the Holy Bible, asked Scott Gorrell to lead them in a better understanding of the Scriptures. Over time, they bonded together in Christian growth and became the foundation of a new local church.
The late Pearl O’Dell Gray is credited with first voicing the idea of building a new church. In 2004, the members purchased approximately ten acres of land south of Newport, alongside Hwy. 321, paid it off, and built an auditorium, kitchen, and fellowship hall in 2006. Only 33 months later, less than three years, dedication services were held in a beautiful new edifice on Sunday, September 10, 2006.
Since then the group has expanded the fellowship hall and added an upstairs children’s church with classrooms. In 2016, because of the growing numbers of worshipers, additional classrooms, a second-level youth department, eight additional pews in the sanctuary, and much-needed office space became a reality.
Pastor Scott Gorrell is now the church’s Senior Pastor.
The congregation recently welcomed Rudy and Kathy Reyes, who retired to Cocke County in 2013 after serving as missionaries in Southeast Asia. Rudy Reyes is now Providence Baptist Church’s first Associate Pastor, and the church is confident that his strength in evangelism and discipleship will move the church forward in spiritual growth.
In welcoming Reyes to Providence, Gorrell says, “Providence Baptist Church has been blessed with steady growth since its inception. This growth brought the need for an Associate Pastor. Rudy and Kathy’s years of missionary work in Southeast Asia seemed like a natural fit for our congregation. As missionaries, they were able to sharpen their gifts of teaching and evangelism, leading many Asians to salvation and growth in Christ. Our goal, through them, is to reach Cocke County and the surrounding areas for Jesus Christ. Our people are excited about what lies ahead!”
Providence Baptist Church welcomes everyone to join their congregation and be a part of what God is doing at “The Light on the Hill.” Sunday school starts at 9:45 a.m., Sunday morning worship begins at 10:45 a.m., Sunday evening worship starts at 6:00 p.m., and Wednesday evening services start at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call the church at 423-625-0557.
