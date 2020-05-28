Chestnut Hill United Methodist now in third century

Methodism arrived early in Chestnut Hill, probably as an off-shoot of the earlier Pine Chapel Church, located near Swannsylvania.
About 1786, a full decade before Tennessee’s admittance to the Union, settlers began filtering into the area and soon established Pine Chapel, which flourished for a time, then waned in the 1790s.
However, in 1800 came the Great Frontier Revival led by John Adam Granade, a dynamic and somewhat eccentric preacher. Once again Pine Chapel’s attendance grew with some of the earliest members and leaders being Frederick Lichlyter, John Hill, William Hill, John Cowan, Gabriel Lewis, George Giger, and Moses Burdine.
By 1797, the Chestnut Hill settlement had grown to a size in need of its own church. In 1976, Mrs. Alger E. Bush prepared a church history for Chestnut Hill United Methodist Church, which includes the following paragraph:
The early settlers of Chestnut Hill community in the year 1797 held church services will about twenty members in a log cabin, the private home of one of the members. After holding services in the home for several years, James Webb agreed to give the land for a church. Jack Lewis furnished the timber, and Samuel Proffitt and his sons cut the timber and hauled it to an old sawmill at Flat Creek. The settlers gave their labor and built a rather large church facing north in front of the present church line and named it Haskews Chapel in honor of the Rev. Joseph Haskew, the first preacher, an energetic circuit rider of spotless integrity and unfailing faithfulness.
Mrs. C. C. (Martha Sue Rainwater) Strange, known to many as “Muzzy,” offered a different version of the church’s beginning, stating it was the Rev. Jesse Webb, her great-great-grandfather, who gave the land for the church and cemetery, and not James Webb, his son. Records of the era refer to Jesse Webb as a “Minister of the Gospel.”
During the Civil War, when America’s Methodists split over the issue of slavery, churches in the Chestnut Hill area were “M. E,” or Methodist Episcopal, those supporting the Union or “Northern Methodists.”
According to Mrs. Strange, when a later church was built in 1896, the older log building was used for Sunday School and also as a county school.
In 1896, the older log church building needed many repairs, and members voted to build a new church. Rev. J. W. Grahl, Rev. W. S. Rainwater, Henry Ketner, and Rev. W. S. McAndrew served as the building committee.
The new building served the congregation well for nearly 40 years. However, in 1932, a severe storm blew a large oak tree down onto the church, completing destroying the building.
Under the leadership of the building committee—Rev. W. E. O. Robeson, A. J. Bush, Shell Clevenger, and J. L. Rainwater—church members and people in the community built a new church for the sum of $1,500. In 1938, Sunday School rooms were added during the tenure of Rev. Frank Trotter.
Over the next decade, the church steadily grew, and in 1951, during the time of Rev. F. P. Gentry, the congregation built a new parsonage, with Shell B. Clevenger, Arlie Allen, Mrs. Chester Brooks, Mrs. Shell Clevenger, and Hollis Russell serving on that building committee.
Perhaps more importantly, it was during this time that Chestnut Hill became a “station church,” one fully supporting its own minister.
More Sunday School rooms were added in 1957, when Rev. Walter Smalley was pastor. This building project saw the completion of six large Sunday School rooms, restrooms, kitchen, and a spacious fellowship hall. Mrs. Jack T. Bush, Shell R. Clevenger, Stanley Norris, and Hollis Russell were on this building committee.
In 1959, the Young Adult Sunday School Class led a project to remodel the sanctuary and furnish it with beautiful altar pieces. Mr. and Mrs. Shell R. Clevenger funded a stained glass window placed over the altar, and the church’s first organ was bought in memory of the late Mr. and Mrs. A. J. Bush.
In 1975, during the pastorate of Rev. Richard J. Patterson, the church parsonage was remodeled. Raymond Ellis headed this building committee. Serving with him were Mrs. Alger Bush, Mrs. Jack T. Bush, Neil Dockery, Stanley Norris, and Hollis Russell.
Other improvements include providing a study for the pastor and two more bathrooms in 1985 during the time of Rev. John T. Clark.
Pastors serving Chestnut Hill United Methodist Church have been Joseph Haskew, Lemuel Bogart, James D. Lawson, Daniel Carter, A. J. Greer, Moses Seaton, M. P. Swain, J. P. Gibson, J. A. Baker, Giles Caton, Bob Robertson, W. S. McAndrew, W. S. Rainwater, Bill Center, Rev. Cadle, E. P. Branum, Oliver Underwood, W. M. Bull, W. S. Bandy, Anderson Newman, W. L. Roberts, C. S. Kirby, Walter Russell, J. F. Lynch, Cicero Dobbs,
W. E. O Robeson (1930-1932), Claude Bellamy (1932-1934), E. W. Pelleaux (1934-1937), John Baxter House (1937), Frank E. Trotter (1938), C. E. Pickering (1939), J. A. Henderson (1941), C. W. Rutherford (1942-1943), John H. Meyers (1944-1947), E. A. Malmquist (1948), F. P. Gentry (1949-1950), A. J. Ledford (1951),
Donald S. Moore (1952-1953), Walter E. Smalley, Jr. (1954-1957), T. C. Brown (1958-1959), Alden W. Nicols (1960-1962), Leo Rippy (1963-1965), Odell Jordan (1966-1967), Tom E. Underwood (1967-1969), Eugene C. Vestal (1970-1973), William James Byrum (1974), Richard J. Patterson (1975-1978), Roy Howard (1978-1979), John T. Clark (179-1990),
Rev. Ken Long (1990-1992), Rev. Kyle Overton (1992-1998), Rev. Lisa Stone (1998-2001), Rev. Ronald Gough (2001-2005), Rev. Mary Parson (2005-2010), and Rev. John Wilson.
No history of Chestnut Hill’s religious community would be complete without mention of yet another denomination, the Evangelical United Brethren (E.U.B.). According to Eddie Walker’s excellent history of the area, Down Chestnut Hill Way,
The group started first as an off shoot (sic) of the Bogart’s Chapel, in the knobs. Later they built a building on the same hill with the Chestnut Hill Methodists. Seldon Webb provided the property for this church. After this congregation ceased to function, their church building was sold to the Junior Order, then later Shell R. Clevenger purchased it, and added the property to the church cemetery as a burial plot for the Bush family. Mrs. Strange (“Muzzy”) and her brother W. C. Rainwater remembered the following as part of the membership of the E. U. B. Church: John and Sarah Bales, N. S. Thornton, Seldon Webb, Fine Finchum, and John T. Shields.
