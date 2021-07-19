I suppose every little boy has liked model trains at one time or another.
I grew up with the old Lionel “O” Gauge, three rail model train system; and, at one time, had a really nice setup down in our basement of our house on Fifth Street. All the kids would come up, especially on rainy days and we would put together a system with the track pieces we had.
I used to like for one kid especially to come up because he had one of those great big multi-train controller transformer systems with which we could really get it going. We even scrounged some pieces of plywood from the scrap heap of the house they were building next door and enlarged our layout.
I suppose we got some of the pieces from Tony Mims’ Sporting Goods Store downtown or maybe even from the Sears and Robuck Catalog; I really don’t remember; but we all enjoyed it immensely.
Running those trains around that layout was educational! We learned stuff when we thought we were just having fun! We found out that you SHOULD NOT run two trains on one track; and COULD NOT run one train on two tracks – you had to make a choice!
We also learned that none of us would have been promoted to chief train engineer – in either the real world or the wonderful world of Lionel Model Trains; and, by the way, those Lionel model trains were really built well and could take a head on collision and keep on ticking!
I guess you could say – if you wanted to get sorta religious – they were Faithful; which leads me to another thought – since I want to get sorta religious!!
In the Bible, General Joshua took over the Israeli Army when Moses retired; and he had a REALLY BIG MISSION in front of him. He was being commissioned to lead the Military to take over The Holy Land; which was no small task at that time.
But, the General found out that he had the benefit of the very same Faithful God that Moses had had.
And, by the way; He is the very same God that YOU have; and I trust you DO KNOW that you can “plug into” Him the same as Joshua did.
The Faithfulness of God is one of the great Truths of Scripture and life. Just as Joshua was able to lead the people to conquer through God’s Faithfulness (if they would follow him), so do we as we live victorious Christian lives (if we will follow Him).
Just as Israel conquered the land of Canaan by relying on God’s Faithfulness, so may we rely on His Faithfulness for the victorious Christian Life. It is utterly impossible for us to be all God wants us to be if we rely on ourselves. We must depend on God’s Trustworthiness.
God’s Word further says:
(Proverbs 22:6) - Train up a child in the way he should go; and when he is old, he will not depart from it.
How do we do that?
Just go back and think of that little model train: You, as the parent, the leader, the pastor, the teacher, as all of those things; are the Engine. You lead the way; and the cars are supposed to follow you. Are you leading them in the way they SHOULD go?
It’s not the way he WANTS TO GO; but the way he SHOULD GO!
You keep moving down the track in the right direction, leading the way, providing power and mobility to all the “cars” in the train, and sounding out the alarm when the devil puts obstacles and hindrances in the way.
Remember, you are the “engine”, and those coming behind you will follow in your footsteps; and it is wonderful if you are on the right track!
Are you on the right track?
Please be sure about that!
Tom Mooty has served Newport’s West End Baptist Church as its Supply Pastor, Interim Pastor, Guest Pastor, Pastor, Senior Pastor, and very, very, very Senior Pastor for a total of thirty three cumulative years; and writes this column for The Newport Plain Talk’s Wednesday and Weekend Editions. Please let the “Plain Talk” know your comments concerning this column.
