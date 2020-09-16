Ok! You got me! I will stand up and admit my mistakes; and take whatever punishment you deem best! I done it!
I admit that I am a dinosaur! I cling to my eight tracks and music titles like “Splish Splash, I Was Takin’ a Bath” and “The Purple People Eater” and, of course, the classic: “Yip, Yip, Yip, Yip, Um, Um, Um, Um; Get a Job” (man, they don’t write ‘em like that any more).
Anyway!
To me, “grass” is something we used to play in and on and around; and “pot” was something in which Josephine Celeste cooked delicious meals.
I enjoyed my seven years in High School English classes. I mean, I stayed so long trying to get it right that some of my classmates rotated through their college classes and came on staff as teachers while I was still trying to get it right – er, excuse me; “get it correctly”.
I thought I was doing pretty good – excuse me, “doing pretty well”; as I took ownership of the English Language. Then I read Nancy Lemieux’ dissertation on Facebook about “gaslighting”; and I was suddenly thrown back to having to learn about something else I didn’t know.
“Gaslighting” has come to mean “manipulating someone by psychological means into their questioning their own sanity”.
You see, I didn’t know that! Oh, I have heard that term used in recent years; but, you see, I didn’t care! I was quite happy knowing what little bit of the English Language my teachers drilled into my very thick cranial cavities.
Now, as a preacher in these here parts, I am trying to use the English Language to impart the most important subject matter anyone will ever need to know – how to be ready to meet Jesus The Christ, The King of the Universe face to face someday!
And, it seems that when I come up with a clever title or unique means of imparting that very important subject – the words I choose to use have been taken over by someone and given an entirely different meaning.
“Left” and “right” used to mean directions which you could turn when given the option; now those two terms are used to describe two diametrically and differentially opposed political viewpoints. So, if I use an illustration about “those of you on the right” (side of the auditorium) and “those of you on the left” (side of the auditorium); it instantly flashes a red light in the minds of several people! Youknowaddimean?
A “Hawk” used to be a bird of prey that swooshes down on unsuspecting critters of the four footed furry persuasion; but now, to call someone a “hawk” means they are a “warmonger” and can think of nothing but big guns and planes and ships to settle certain issues; while a “dove” is on the other side of the fence.
A “curser” used to be a worldly person whose use of the English Language was severely limited to four letter words of the profane persuasion; but now, it is a little “thingy” that bounces across the page as you use your computer.
So, I admit it, I am a dinosaur. I miss my yellow pad and number two pencil – and writing it out in cursive – and if I offend you with my limited use of modern-day English Language – just please write it off that I mean nothing whatsoever by it!
But, one thing that is solid gold; top drawer’ “A” number “1”; “Fine grind”; and “Never let you down” - is the rock solid foundation of Jesus The Christ to solve your biggest problem – “Where Will You Spend Eternity”!
Don’t know how to know Him?
I do!
And I will share; if we can use everyday common old English to discuss it!
Tom Mooty has served as pastor of the West End Baptist Church of Newport for an aggregate of over thirty-three years. His columns appear in the Wednesday and Weekend Editions of the Newport Plain Talk (when he can remember the new deadlines). Your comments about these columns will be welcomed at tommooty15@gmail.com; or write to Tom Mooty at P.O. Box 851; Newport, TN 37822.
