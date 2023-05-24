Allen's Chapel Baptist
Allen’s Chapel Baptist Church stands in the Parrottsville community where it has served worshipers since 1884.

Its establishment is credited to Ned Allen, who gave land for the church and for whom it is named. (Across the road from the church stands Allen’s Chapel School, one of the few remaining Rosenwald Schools in the South.)

