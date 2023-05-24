Allen’s Chapel Baptist Church stands in the Parrottsville community where it has served worshipers since 1884.
Its establishment is credited to Ned Allen, who gave land for the church and for whom it is named. (Across the road from the church stands Allen’s Chapel School, one of the few remaining Rosenwald Schools in the South.)
Among the charter members were Wilson Thompson, George Foster, Able Carr, Rev. Elex Steveson, Maze McCravy, G. F. Olden, Murphy Davison, John Bryant, Joe Stokely, T. E. Young, Anderson Williams, and Ed McMillen.
Today’s church was built in 1917 under the leadership of Rev. E. P. Harris, with all members donating time and effort for its construction. This spirit of giving and sacrifice has continued throughout the ensuing years. At the time, Nannie White was church secretary.
In 1919, Rev. William Stokely received his license to preach, and in 1922, Jonah Simonton also received his license to preach. Membership at the time totaled 59.
In 1923, that number had almost doubled to 101, and in 1924 Rev James Harris was called as full-time pastor. Several other pastors served brief times during this period.
On January 20, 1929, Rev. W. P. Wagner organized a Sunday School at Dawson Valley.
By 1951, Rev. E. H. Bragg came to be pastor, and during this time of service, the pastor’s study and choir room were built.
Another step forward was taken under the leadership of Rev. C. D. Brantley when a church choir was organized.
Another pastor who led the church forward was Rev. C. C. Mills, Sr. It was in his era that the Ever Ready Club was organized. Members worked on many improvements for the church, including the purchase of curtains, dishes, and sanctuary seating.
Rev. F. J. Houston was called as pastor on Jan. 5, 1957. Under his leadership, Allen’s Chapel purchased the old school from Cocke County and eventually converted it into a fellowship hall.
In June of 1958, Rev. C. J. Mize began a fifteen-year period as church pastor, staying until June of 1973. Improvements to the sanctuary and grounds were made. New pews were purchased, restrooms were installed, a well was equipped with a pump to produce running water, the heating system was improved, and many other small improvements were made.
On July 21, 1974, Rev. H. M. Cody became pastor and led eight young people to Christ. Allen’s Chapel also carpeted the pastor’s study and choir room, lowered the ceiling in the dining hall and church, installed paneling, carpeted the sanctuary, covered the pews, installed air-conditioning and new cabinets, fixed a new dining hall, and painted the building, both inside and out.
Rev. C. C. Mills, Jr. was called as Allen’s Chapel pastor in March of 1985. While he served, Allen’s Chapel made a tremendous leap forward, going from holding services only on the first and third Sundays of each month to weekly worship services. More improvements were made to the church building, too, including stained glass windows and a new heating stove and air-conditioner added.
Rev. Carl Bragg has been pastor since 1993, and more improvements have been made. The church continues to grow.
Although treasured older members have now joined the Church Triumphant and are deeply missed, Allen’s Chapel looks forward to many more fruitful years working in the vineyard of the Lord.
