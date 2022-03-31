So, what happens in the Christian calendar after Easter Sunday? What goes on after all the programs, sunrise services, special breakfasts, beautiful lilly-bedecked church platforms, powerful music and glorious services?
Well, for starters, there’s the coming Day of Pentecost! At least, that is what we call it today. Our Jewish friends had been celebrating this holy day since the Law was given them on Mount Sinai; but this one was going to be very special because of what was going to happen.
One of my seminary professors expressed his belief in answer to the question, “When was the Church born?” He said he thought the Church was “born” on the Day it’s “Head” – Jesus The Christ – was resurrected. That just clicked with me.
Don’t ever forget, the Lord Jesus walked around showing Himself alive “by many infallible proofs” for forty days after Easter. If “The Church” had been born on Resurrection Day (Easter – the day “The Head of The Church” arose); then to what can we compare what happened on Pentecost?
Well, look at how we do things today. A business will open for a few days to train its future employees, work out all the bugs, get the stocks in order, etc; and then have an “official grand opening and ribbon cutting” ceremony. That is what I compare Pentecost too – the “Grand Opening” of the Church.
Let’s look at the record. He went up to Galilee and talked with the apostles there. He was seen by over five hundred disciples at one time (most of whom were still alive at the time of the writing of the Book of First Corinthians).
Peter saw him; James saw Him; the two Emmaus disciples (probably Cleopas and Miriam) saw Him; Mary saw Him; the apostles saw Him on several occasions; then Paul saw Him in a special appearance; and lastly, John saw Him again from his lonely perch on the Isle of Patmos.
Many witnesses saw Jesus alive after His Resurrection; and most of them could have been contacted by anyone who was interested in knowing the truth at that time.
This went for forty days in several different locations scattered all around Israel.
Then, several of the disciples were walking with Jesus over to one of His favorite spots – the Mount of Olives. They would have walked out of the Temple area, across the “Valley of the Shadow of Death”; up the western slope of Olivet; past the Garden of the Gethsemane (where the olive press, “the gethsemane”, was located); past the rock outcrop where He had been arrested forty-three days previously; up the slightly winding Jericho Road toward the crest of the Mount – and He was talking to them, and just began to rise into the air!
Well bless my soul!
They looked and looked as He ascended out of their midst (well, duh); until a cloud obscured Him from their sight.
And as they looked, they saw two “men” standing there robed in solid white. These angels told them that Jesus was going away; but He was coming back in the same manner as they had seen Him taken from them; and they were to go back into the city and wait for something to happen.
What happened?
Pentecost happened! That’s what happened! The Holy Spirit descended on them in all His Power and Glory; and the “Grand Opening” of the Church of The Living Christ was forever emblazoned on the Christian calendar!
You see, I believe the Church was “born” on the day “The Head” rose from the dead – the Resurrection Day; but, just like businesses today open with a “grand opening”; that’s what happened to the Church.
Thank God, we have a forever Living Lord and a soon Coming Christ; and He is offering Himself to a lost and dying world.
To you! Any takers?
Mooty is the Senior Pastor of the West End Baptist Church of Newport; and writes this column for publication for the Wednesday and Weekend Editions of the Newport Plain Talk. Mooty can be reached with your comments about this column at tommooty15@gmail.com or 865-617-8387.
