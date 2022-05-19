I recently came across a thought that I was able to “expand” for our Kiwanis Club’s Terrific Kids Program and “cut down” for one of our sixty-second radio broadcasts. I think I’ll try to “hit in the middle” for our columnar visit today. It went something like this:
A man was trying to cross a frozen lake with a very precious and somewhat heavy package; and was really unsure of where he might be able to walk on the ice.
He decided that it would be best if he lay down on the ice and very carefully inch himself forward a little at a time to – well you know – “feel” his way along.
What seemed like hours later, he was still very gingerly creeping along on the ice, very carefully picking his route to the other side; and had only gotten half way across the frozen river.
That was ok in his mind; because the package was very valuable and worth all the effort he was expending on his delivery.
He needed to take a rest; but he knew if he stopped, the icy cold would begin to “set in” and bother his progress even more; so he continued on picking his way one small “creep” at a time.
Then, he stopped in his frozen path!
He thought he heard singing coming from somewhere behind him.
Carefully, he looked in that direction and, off in the distance, he saw a four horse team pulling a large four wheel cargo wagon; and the closer it got to his location, he could see it held several people – and they were all singing Christmas Carols very loudly.
“What in the world?”, he thought; “What are those crazy people doing out here on this thin ice with a heavy wagon, and a four-horse team?”
He lay there “frozen in time” (pun intended) afraid to move for fear all that added weight would surely break through the thin ice.
But it didn’t break through the thin ice; because, as he discovered, it wasn’t “thin ice” after all.
No, it was as firm a foundation as he had ever experienced! He had no reason to be afraid of the non-existent “thin ice!”
So, he stood to his feet and began walking quickly across the frozen river in safety.
What was the difference? It was that the group knew the foundation was strong and secure; and the man did not.
What about the foundation upon which you are building your life?
I have a suggestion - if you happen to be wondering about that: Try building your life on The Lord Jesus Christ – that is if you want your life to stand up straight and strong when the storms of life come your way!
It’s your choice; because it’s your life – and, by the way, your eternal future!
But I would at least carefully consider that option, if I were you!
Tom Mooty serves as Very, Very Senior Pastor of the West End Baptist Church of Newport; and has served only two churches (full time) in his fifty-seven years of ministry. Contact Mooty with comments at tommooty15@gmail.com; call 865-617-8387; or write to P.O. Box 851, Newport, TN 37822.
