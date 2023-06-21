The Rev. and Mrs. R.V. Maynard

The Rev. and Mrs. R.V. Maynard

Stokely’s Chapel Baptist Church, which is located at 509 Industrial Road, is welcoming its new pastor, the Rev. R.V. Maynard.

The Rev. Maynard, a native of the Wolf Creek community, and his wife, Eva, a native of the Long Creek community, have been married 12 years.

