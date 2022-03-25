A very unique Bible Verse says:
(Jer 8:20) — The harvest is past, the summer is ended, and we are not saved.
I am well aware of the dates on the calendar; and that Summer doesn’t officially START until June 21st; but, because of the seriousness of the hour in which we live, I did not want to wait until later to talk about this.
That is, in fact, what too many people do now – they wait; they put it off for another day; and they wait – and they wait – TOO LONG!
When seat belts were first being tested, then mandated, the military was one of the first agencies to be forced into using them – even though there was great opposition; we were given no choice. And the AP’s were charged with enforcing that; they were given no choice.
My staff sergeant got stopped on a routine “are your seat belts buckled” stop; and he didn’t have his buckled. His explanation: “Well, I have them right here ready in case I need them”. (My first guess is that is why he made sergeant, being able to think on his “seat” like that – but my second guess is that is why he would make buck private soon – if he kept thinking on his “seat” like that).
That’s the way far too many people feel about Christianity – they feel they have Jesus right here handy – just in case they need Him – and they can snap their fingers, and He will come running!
But we all need to realize that Jesus is getting ready to return; and so many people are not getting ready for His Return. They are waiting on the “Summer being ended” and the signs all coming to a head – and then, they will get ready! NOT!
I think this Verse was designed to show that the time of preparation for the harsh winter was over; and anything that was supposed to be done had better be done; because time was out, summer was ended, and winter was coming!
Gardens that were supposed to be out had better be out because there was no more time to put them up. Clothes and tents that needed to be mended had better be mended because there was no more time to mend. Animals that had to be prepared for winter had better be prepared because there was no more time to get them prepared.
All of God’s “Nature” (not “Mother Nature” – pullease) knows this truth. Ants are used in Scripture as preparing for the winter that is surely coming. Bugs get their winter coats and sometimes, it is white for winter; bears, skunks, chipmunks, and bats find a place to hibernate; fish finish their spawning, and join with turtles and reptiles at the bottom of lakes and streams under rocks where the oxygen is more plentiful in colder water. Birds fly south, seals swim to safety, some animals change their diet to whatever is plentiful in winter, and others find a friend and huddle together in dens and tunnels.
Plants lose the leaves that needed to be fed from the underground root system, which can live while the above-ground parts go dormant; sugars that are stored as starches can be converted back to sugars for winter food.
God’s “Nature” knows this and gets ready on a physical level; man knows it too – but he, and he alone, knows the spiritual significance of “getting ready” for what is coming.
Television and motion pictures usually picture Christians as weirdoes; and preachers as money‑grubbing, women‑grabbing charlatans in clergy collars – and still sin is presented as FUN ‑ BUT SIN IS STILL WRONG!
Make sense? I think so!
Tom Mooty has served the West End Baptist Church as its Supply Pastor, Interim Pastor, Pastor, Senior Pastor, and Very Senior Pastor and is pleased and privileged to write these columns for the Wednesday and Weekend Editions of the Newport Plain Talk. Mooty appreciates any comments you may send to P.O. Box 851 in Newport; or tommooty15@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.