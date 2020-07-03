COSBY—While the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted church services across the nation, one church activity at Trinity Baptist Church has continued unabated.
The church’s food ministry, “The Ark,” has continued to distributed hundreds of boxes of food to local citizens without fail over the past several months.
Now over a year old, the ministry is open each Monday between 2:00–5:00 p.m. During that time, an estimated 120-150 families each week will receive a large box packed with an assortment of foods.
While that number sounds high, it is way below the number of families being served by the church before March.
“We used to do over 200 families a week,” said pastor Josh Spurgeon, “but since the pandemic the numbers have dropped significantly.”
“We’re afraid some people think we have closed down the ministry,” added longtime church member and project volunteer Rita Orick. “But we haven’t and we want the people to know that. We have food for them.”
Each week about a dozen and a half volunteers gather to serve their Lord through this ministry. The project operates with military precision, with distribution done in a drive-through manner. Three lanes of traffic, each marked by an alphabetical designation, guide the drivers to the distribution spot.
Recipients must show a photo ID, meet income guidelines, and have proof of Tennessee residency.
Food is received through Second Harvest, the Swannsylvania Baptist Church Food Bank, and private donations.
In addition to receiving the food, recipients, if they choose, may also have their prayer needs answered on the spot.
