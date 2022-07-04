Bridgeport Free Will Baptist Church dates to 1970, when, according to the church history, “a few old-fashioned Christians were just wandering around from church to church, broken-hearted, not really feeling at home anywhere. These people got together and decided that if it was God’s will for tem to have a church where they could all worship together, He would make it possible for them to find a place near Bridgeport. From that day forward they started looking for a building.”
Time passed, until the day arrived when William Ellison was driving up Hwy. 25/70 toward Bridgeport and prayed, “Lord, if it be Thy will, let this be the day to find a building we can use.”
At that moment, Ellison looked across the railroad tracks and spied the tall, brick building once home to the Bridgeport Post Office.
“All at once it dawned on him that this just might be the answer to their prayers,” says the history. The building was old and in poor condition, but Ellison believed these problems could be overcome.
He learned Miss Josephine Huff owned the building and approached her about renting it for the little congregation. She was pleased at the idea of its use as a church and named $30.00 as the monthly rent.
Ellison, who operated a store in Irish Cut, returned to his business and told his family and friends what he had found. Within minutes, he had the first month’s rent in his hands.
Ellison rented the building on August 12, 1970, paying the costs with funds donated by himself, Earl Renner, and Ezell Waldroup. Eleven days later, on August 23, 1970, the church held its first service with fifty-one present.
On August 28, 1970, the church was formally organized under the name of Huff Chapel Church. Rev. Neal Wright led the service, and at that first meeting, the congregation voted to accept the Free Will Baptist Covenant.
New officers were elected: Larry Francis, church clerk; Marie Hill, church secretary; and pastor, Rev. Neal Wright.
The first trustees were James Campbell, Bob Renner, and J. D. Tripp. Bobby Renner and Jimmy Campbell were the first Superintendents, Bob Renner the first song leader, and Jean Mantooth the first pianist.
The first Sunday School teachers were Adults: Neal Wright; Teens: Dean Elllison; Juniors: Helen Wright; and Card Class: Norva Brooks and Carolyn Francis.
Tom Stokely, Earl Renner, and Bob Renner were the church’s first deacons.
Billy Dale Ball and Rita Ellison were the first couple to be married in the old post office building, and the first funeral there was that of Jim Bugg.
Buford Lane and Wanda Hurley were the first couple married in the new building, and the first funeral there was that of Ruby Renner.
That night fifteen people joined the church, with eight more the next Sunday.
The task of cleaning, repairing, and adapting the building to the church’s needs began.
Ellison and his close friend, Billy Joe Fine, hauled seven truckloads of trash away. As word spread of the project, more and more people pitched in. some donated time, others paint, still more paneling, rugs, and even money. A Johnson City preacher gave the group a rostrum and table for the pulpit area.
Another good friend at the time was Jim Dunn, known for his efforts to help others. Through his persistence and ability to “spread the word” about the church’s needs, it wasn’t long before enough pews and chairs had been amassed for the auditorium and classrooms.
Many local churches also supported the efforts, including Shady Grove Baptist, Fugate Free Will Baptist, Gregg’s Chapel, New Bethel, St. Tide, Clay Creek, and Ray’s Chapel.
Brother Bee Wiley preached for the congregation in its early days and later gave the church his own personal bench.
Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Cody also gave a bench and a piano to the new church, and Ray’s Chapel passed along some hymn books.
Approximately six months later, in March of 1971, the congregation voted to purchase property for a new building. By April of 1971, a total of $742.00 had been pledged. Because the new property was located in Bridgeport, alongside Hwy. 25/70, the members also voted the change the church’s name from Huff Chapel to Bridgeport Free Will Baptist Church.
Work commenced, and in June of 1972, the new building was dedicated. Five years later, in 1977, the block building was bricked, and on December 6, 1981, the church voted to purchase a parsonage.
In November of 1992, the congregation voted to convert the parsonage into a fellowship hall and educational facility. On April 9, 1995, the members agreed to pave the parking lot.
Over the years, the following men have served as pastor of Bridgeport Free Will Baptist Church: Neal Wright: August 28, 1970-May 28, 1972; Bill Beam: August 2, 1972-July 24, 1973; Neal Wright: August 1, 1973-May 1, 1977; John Maloy: June 3, 1977-May 30, 1979; Horace Teague: June 3, 1979-June 15, 1980; Dennis Caldwell: June 15, 1980-September 8, 1985; Hal Kirk: September 25, 1985-August 24, 2011; and Tim Carson, first named assistant pastor on April 26, 2007, became pastor on March 4, 2012.
