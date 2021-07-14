I grew up liking salt! I wasn’t as bad as one man I knew who always had to put a “layer of salt” on everything he ate (as he himself admitted).
Years ago, I read an illustration about a very successful businessman who always wanted to take potential management employees to lunch during their “employment interview”.
As the illustration went, that wasn’t for the obvious reasons; but for one very important “quirk” for which the boss was looking; and, if he saw it, that person was moved way down on the list of prospective management positions.
What was that earth-shaking quirk?
Did the person salt the food before tasting it?
Seems he felt if they did, it was a sign of some kind of instability that he did not want to have in his company management.
Did they salt the food before tasting it?
Hmmm!
I don’t remember what that was supposed to reveal negatively about that particular person; but, as much as I liked salt, after reading that, I always tried to watch salting the food before tasting it (when being interviewed for a presidential cabinet position or some other halfway important job)!
Imagine how amazed I was when I saw a Bible Verse that quoted the Biblical man named Job who was on the receiving end of some very worthless advice as to why he was suffering so much. Job referred to that advice as “tasteless or unsavory food”; when he stated that “tasteless food (like the white of an egg) cannot be eaten without salt” (Job 6:6).
And I have to agree; salt makes most everything taste better (at least to me – that is, except sawdust); but you have to draw a line somewhere (like just before the amount of salt on your food becomes a “layer”).
Ok, I hear you saying, “Preacher, what is going on? This is not supposed to be a cooking column.” Well, of course, I have never figured out just what this column is supposed to be; but you are right, it is not all about cooking.
But, Jesus The Christ said Christians were supposed to be “salty” in our conduct and character; meaning we are supposed to make people want to (1) Come to The Lord; (2) Come back to The Lord; or (3) Come closer to The Lord.
And to do that, God’s People are described as “The Salt of the Earth”; and we are told to act like it and live like it!
I usually say it this way; and I am talking to myself as well as to you. “Is anyone better off today because they met you (or me) yesterday?” “Is anyone closer to God today because of your conversation with them yesterday?”
One thing! Today’s pure salt is a stable compound which does not - within itself – lose its flavor; but it can become so polluted by impurities that it can seem like it loses flavor!
Are you so wrapped up in the pollutions of the world that you are not even interested in bringing people closer to God by your life style and conduct?
Better check up, my friend! Jesus is coming back real soon (perhaps today; perhaps in the next split second); and you really want to be ready!
Tom Mooty has served Newport’s West End Baptist Church as its Supply Pastor, Interim Pastor, Guest Pastor, Pastor, Senior Pastor, and very, very, very Senior Pastor for a total of thirty three cumulative years; and writes this column for The Newport Plain Talk’s Wednesday and Weekend Editions. Please let the “Plain Talk” know your comments concerning this column.
