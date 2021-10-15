I know that has never happened to any of you dear and faithful readers out there in FiveMinuteVille; but, as the old man in the mountains always used to say; “It done and went happened to me purt near all the time”.
I’ll ‘splain that. Just give me a sec.
I suppose I have written about nearly every subject there is to write about in the known civilized world and also Frog Pong.
Oh yes, I have repeated some “golden oldie columns” from time to time. I can’t explain it but you keep asking for a rerun of that column about the goose formation flying south for winter; and I’ll dig that one out yet again one day.
You name it, I’ve been there with my yellow pad and number 2 pencil, then my new fangled ball point pen, then I graduated to my trusty Underwood upright typewriter, and onward to my new fangled portable Royal typewriter, my Commodore VIC 20 computer that I borrowed from Terry Brockwell and never took back, then my Compaq rompin’ stompin’ high memory (30 Megs) PC, and my hoss of a laptop, and now, after 34 years of writing here in Newport, I am in the 21st Century big time – and, with all that fire power with which to write, I am still having trouble coming up with new stuff to write.
You have been so gracious with your comments; it is extremely gratifying; and I am especially ingratiated to the management and staff of the Plain Talk for putting up with me for lo these many, many years.
Thank you!
So, I was headed downtown to take care of some business for the Church when I heard that now familiar sound of a siren on an emergency vehicle. Out our way in West End, we hear that sound several times a week; so much so that I have gotten to where I can almost tell if it is Fire, Law, or Ambo; and even sometime which vehicle it is!
So I instinctively go into “emergency mode” when I hear that sound. We even stop our service and have prayer for everybody involved when we hear it on Sunday.
So, I am always amazed when people do not pay the proper attention to that vehicle. I would like to give them the benefit of a doubt that they didn’t see it or hear it (and with that sound system cranked up 35 decibels in the red, that isn’t any wonder).
But, I just have to say, if it were you out there with an emergency, would you want someone to not pay attention to the lights and sirens?
I didn’t think so!
Just get safely out of the way, everybody; just let them safely have the right of way. They might be headed (or trying to be) to the home or accident scene of someone you love.
I am reminded that The Lord Jesus made an emergency call to come to my rescue one night in September, 1965 on the 9th night of a 10 night revival meeting; (4th night of the 2nd week of a 2 week revival); and I had the good sense to respond to His Call to me.
How about you, dear reader? Have you responded to His Call?
Don’t know how?
I do; and I will share!
Tom Mooty is Senior Pastor of Newport’s West End Baptist Church and can be reached at tommooty15@gmail.com. Write or call the Newport Plain Talk with your comments today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.