I was listening to my friend and Associate Pastor, Jordon Williams, Sunday night as he was preaching our Evening Service.
By the way, he preaches practically all of our Sunday Evening Services; and I sincerely invite you to come and hear this young man (young in physical years; but very experienced in Christian years) share his veritable treasure chest of Biblical Knowledge with you. It is a service that I can guarantee you 110% that will bless your soul!
Jordon studies long and hard to have something to share with us; as well as with his elementary school students at Bridgeport.
He also takes time to selectively watch a few movies. He quoted from a Mel Gibson Classic last week: “The Patriot”, written by Robert Rodat, in which the “tried and true” form of military combat was being questioned: you know, the way the British and Americans just lined up and aimed and fired point blank at each other.
Made no sense to Jordon; and never has to me – but that was the way the “niceties of war” said it should be done – in that day. But, it seemed that General Cornwallis, Supreme Commander of the British “Redcoats” was questioning the Colonial Militia’s Commander, Benjamin Martin as to why he and his guerrillas were always targeting the British Officers from their shooting platforms behind the trees. That was not “civilized warfare” in Cornwallis’ words; and that officers in the field must not be shown “inappropriate hostile attention.”
Mr. Rodat continued writing for General Cornwallis to say: “Imagine the utter chaos that would follow from leaderless armies having at each other.”
“Leaderless armies!” What a great line!
Jordon dropped that bomb and kept on preaching; but I kept thinking about Mr. Rodat’s great phrase.
What about “leaderless work places?” What about “leaderless homes and families?” What about “leaderless churches?”
In my ministry over the past half-century; I have come into contact with many homes and families that are “leaderless.”
Like the little boy who was attending our Sunday School when we were in Seminary; and when we spoke to his dad about where he was going and what we were going to do, he replied, “I don’t care where he’s going or what he does!”
I have often wondered about that little boy – from such a leaderless home!
I have known of leaderless businesses and work places; when the leader dies or leaves. It can be chaos for awhile; but a wise business person will get a handle on it as soon as possible.
But, a leaderless church?
Sure, I have seen churches where the pastor has left; but leaderless? Nope? Never seen a fundamental church that is leaderless!
That would mean that God is gone; or God is dead; or some other impossible plight! And, as the old man used to say; “That ain’t gonna happen!”
I’m glad to be a part of the True Body of Jesus Christ; and, although the pastor might come and go; the “Head” – Jesus Christ never will!
Do you know Him? Not ABOUT Him? No, do you KNOW HIM?
No? Don’t know how to get an invitation to make His acquaintance? I do; and I’ll share!
Tom Mooty has served Newport’s West End Baptist Church as its Supply Pastor and Interim Pastor and Guest Pastor and Pastor and Senior Pastor and very, very, very Senior Pastor for a total of thirty three cumulative years; and, at your request, is back writing this column for The Newport Plain Talk’s Wednesday and Weekend Editions. Please let the “Plain Talk” know your comments concerning this column.
