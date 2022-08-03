Edgemont Church of God

Edgemont Church of God

The following history of Edgemont Church of God was prepared by the last surviving charter member, Jessie Clevenger Miller, shortly before her death on June 3, 1986.

In the spring of 1919, Mrs. Fannie Barnes, a Christian lady from Knoxville, with relatives in the Carson Springs area, arranged for a Knoxville evangelist, Rev. L. G. Rouse, to hold a revival at Carson Springs. The services were held in a small church known as “The Patch” which was used by evangelists of all denominations to hold their meetings. It was located in the lower section of Carson Springs, which now includes Bullard’s Orchards.

