Recently, in one of these mis-masterpieces of columnistic excellence, I mentioned that “Miss ‘Nita and yours truly settled into our little duplex on 703 Magnolia Street in Burke Burnette, Texas.
It wasn’t long until we moved (for reasons too lengthy to describe in five minutes); but, for some reason, I cannot recall the address of the new location. We went back to our little uniplex (half the size of a duplex, but we had no noisy and nosey neighbors with paper thin walls in between us).
Well, that actually didn’t take too long to explain.
Anyway, we went back to it one day when on a trip out West. I could drive right to it after forty years; but I can’t remember the numbers.
Oh well, we had had lots of address changes over our fifty three years together: I can remember 1450, 212, 125, 1015, 1007, 1510, 351, 220, 607, 2607, 703, 333, 525, and, of course, there was 905. That was on Fifth Street in Newport.
I say, “It was . . .” because when the new “911 addresses” started up, that number was changed and I don’t know what it is now – but I know where it is!
“Tom, you’re ramblin”, I can almost hear “Miss ‘Nita” saying over my shoulder.
“Yeah, oh excuse me, Yes Mam; but I gotta point in my mind; and I am waiting on it to come out.”
“Ok, but you’re still rambling.”
My point (thanks for being so patient); so many things change!
Before we made the move up the yellow brick road. I lived on Fourth Street, where 1436 Railroad Street is now and attended Grammar School on Colorado Street, where 520 Cherry Street is now.
Stuff changes!
It’s not a big surprise to those of you who have been around more than a little while, but even we change! You change, they change, he changes, she changes, and even I change.
I went to dear old Newport Grammar School, which was located where 301 College Street is now; and dear old Cocke County High School where 450 College Street is now.
Even the zero mile post (The Post Office) has changed from near 116 Mims to what is now 219 E Broadway to what is now 265 Cosby Highway.
Get the point?
I know Someone who lives Somewhere and neither one of them change ever!
The Lord Jesus is currently having dwellings built on Main Street (Hallelujah Boulevard would be a great name – for the Planning Committee of Heaven); and the addresses will never change! Ever! Throughout all Eternity!
“Pie in the sky in the by and by?" You can think of it any way you wish; but my desire for everyone reading this (and everyone else as well) is that you be ready to change your address one last time!
That doesn’t change; and neither will I in talking about it!
See you at your new address on Hallelujah Boulevard?
