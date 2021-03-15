Back in “the day” the word “searchable” probably meant something entirely different from what it means today.
Oh, we “searched” for stuff; even found some of it!
I was always “searching” for a better grade – at least mom and dad — Fred Marvin and Josephine Celeste — were doing so for Freddy (“The Big Ugly”) and Bobby (“The Music Man”).
I can clearly remember family meetings around the big ole’ dining room table where they mentioned that they were “searching” for ways for my two brothers to get their grades up – never me, of course!
I seem to recollect their use of Scriptures: “Seek and ye shall find”; and my brothers’ “come back”: “Ask and ye shall receive.”
Anyway!
Then I started learning how to speak computer!
I learned about bits and bytes and boots, binary, cursor (I thought I already knew what this meant), mouse (see above), windows (ditto), software (ditto ditto), RAM and ROM, I/O, CPU, C drive, hashtag (I thought this was a barbecue which is generally served in South Carolina), DOS, and Cache – and on and on it went.
Then I stumbled across the term “searchable”; and I had to do a little head scratching, but I figured it out.
You want to learn how to do something new to you; you can look it up in a “searchable database” with a “search engine” and you will find that somebody has “done done it” and “archived” a “post” on how to do that.
Really neat; I know; and if you get bogged down in how to do this stuff; just call the kindergartener down the street to come help you. They know all about this!
I know, I know; I’m a dinosaur who clings to his yellow pad and number two pencil; but I am slowly moving into the 21st Century.
I can look up all kinds of “searchable” stuff.
But then, I know that I serve a risen Savior whose description as given in Ephesians 3:8 speaks of His “unsearchable riches!”
What that means to me is that no matter how deep you go into “searching” His Knowledge; you will only just scratch the surface. You will never, never, no never get to the bottom of what He is and has for us to enjoy! The “riches” of The Lord can never be “searched out”, “used up”, depleted, or exhausted!
I am reminded of the man who had a gold bar and he somehow managed to take it to heaven with him (impossible; but in an illustration, anything can happen). The angels gathered around him with his precious commodity; and laughed that he had gone to all that trouble to smuggle in a “paving brick”!
Truth is, the main street (“Hallelujah Boulevard”) in Heaven is not “paved with gold” it is GOLD – and that is an “unsearchable” truth!
Can’t wait to get there! You? Don’t know how?
I do; and I will share!
Tom Mooty has served Newport’s West End Baptist Church as its Supply Pastor and Interim Pastor and Guest Pastor and Pastor and Senior Pastor and very, very, very Senior Pastor for a total of thirty three cumulative years; and normally writes this column for The Newport Plain Talk’s Wednesday and Weekend Editions. Mooty sincerely appreciates your comments which have been sent to tommooty15@gmail.com or P.O. Box 851, Newport, 37822.
