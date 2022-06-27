Union Missionary Baptist Church

Union Missionary Baptist, located in the Bogard community of Cocke County’s Fifth District, has a rich history dating to well before the Civil War.
On November 16, 1844, a group of worshipers gathered at the old Butler School (sometimes referred to as the Butler Meeting House), a log building which stood at the intersection of today’s McGaha Chapel and Yellow Springs Roads. The late Gladys Norris Denton said the actual building stood on a bank that was later cut away when the road was widened.
Y. J. Morris, a physician, was the first preacher. The first services were so well received that he continued holding what was called a “protracted meeting” for several days. During this time, interest in having a permanent church grew. In 1845, he organized the church with sixteen charter members: Ruthann Murr, Mary Norris, Henry Murr, Elizabeth Lax, William Holoway, Jesse C. Holoway, Elender Holoway, Jacob Click, Mary Click, Violet Hartsell, Mary Lane, Reece Murr, Henry Holoway, Elizabeth Holoway, and Emma Holoway.
Joshua Hartsell and George Hartsell were the first deacons.
Dr. Morris, a saddlemaker by trade, was also a great scholar and served as the church’s pastor for 14 years.
Within a short time, the need for larger quarters became apparent. Jacob Templin and Morris Hartsell, two church members, donated the land where today’s picnic area is located. A new thirty-by-forty foot building was completed in November of 1848 and services were held there until 1909.
Union Baptist began having Sunday School in 1854, a decision which met with some opposition from the church members. It was started, dropped, and reorganized five times before being accepted as a regular part of the worship service.
During the Civil War, Union Baptist Church’s membership faced the same problems facing thousands of others-to whom did they owe their allegiance-the Union or the Confederacy?
As first one and then another of the community’s men laid down their plows and took up arms, leaving behind wives, mothers, sisters, and those men either too young or too old for active service, it became harder and harder for regular services to be held.
According to Union’s minutes, the congregation discontinued regular services on January 1, 1862, when the only meeting of that year was held, and met only twice in early 1863. On April 1, 1863, the church canceled services and remained closed until July of 1865.
When worship services resumed, clerk Joseph Kyker noted the occasion with an example of supreme understatement:
The Baptist Church [after an absince of nearly two years by reason of national difficulty] met at Union and was supplied with the services of John B. Denton Saturday and Sabbath...and to endeavor to recusitate (resuscitate) our once prosperous but now decayed church.
As veterans slowly returned home, rejoined their families, and strove to pick up their lives, circumstances often brought together those who had only recently been deadly enemies on the battlefield. It was during a protracted meeting at Union that two such men, John Wesley Hall and John Spurgeon, came face to face. The late Mae Hartsell told the following story during an interview on July 24, 1982.
One day John Spurgeon, a Union Man, was working in his fields when John Wesley Hall, who was awfully for the Southern cause came by and the two men got in a fight.
Hall was getting the better of Spurgeon and might have killed him had a neighbor woman not heard Spurgeon’s pleas for help. The woman came up and begged Hall to spare Spurgeon’s life. However, in the fight, Spurgeon’s fingers on one hand were severed.
After the war, there was a protracted meeting at Union Baptist Church. Both Hall and Spurgeon were there. Witnesses stated that Spurgeon reached out his fingerless hand to greet Hall. Someone remarked, ‘John Spurgeon had what it takes to forgive.’
By the early 1900s, the old church building was in poor condition, and the congregation decided to erect a new building where the present one stands. While it was under construction, services were held at nearby Jenkins Chapel Methodist Church.
The new building was completed in May of 1909. In the early 1930s, a severe windstorm shifted this building so much that it leaned to one side. Iron rods were placed through the building to help strengthen it, but the insurance company condemned it anyway, and the church members began planning the building which stands today.
America was in the throes of the Great Depression, but standing on their faith, Union Baptist Church members bravely moved forward with their building plans. Ben Click was appointed chairman of the building committee, with fellow members Dave Williams, Beecher Norris, Bruce Lane, Ross R. Sutton, Bart Butler, and Bruce Murrell.
The insurance money received was not nearly enough to cover the cost of the new building. Many people, including several non-members, donated money to the fund. A list was kept of those who donated, and the ladies of the church made a beautiful Friendship Quilt and embroidered the names of those who donated on it. When finished, the names of all listed on the quilt were put into a pot, and one was drawn as the recipient of the quilt.
Appropriately the name of Ben Click was drawn.
Another unique way church members raised money for this building program was recalled by the late Beulah Mae Wilson, who said the women of the church set aside all eggs laid by their hens on Sundays and sold them. Money derived from this project was given to the church. Mrs. Wilson said the ladies always vowed the hens laid more eggs on Sunday than any other day of the week during this time!
Rev. Herman Matthews, a beloved Baptist minister who served numerous East Tennessee churches, was pastor of Union Baptist Church during this time.
Over the next decades, church membership grew, and modern updates were added. However, another tragedy struck the church on November 21, 1987, when a major fire, caused by an electrical short, destroyed the entry and restrooms and left substantial water and smoke damage to the entire structure.
Insurance adjustors estimated the damages at $45,000. Church members held services on Sunday afternoons at Webb’s Missionary Baptist Church, where former Union pastor Dr. Frank Bell was minister. The congregation returned to their home on May 1, 1988, after an absence of five months, once again rising from another downfall.
Today Union Baptist Church continues its service to the Lord and to the community. In recent years, the church’s Relay for Life team has raised thousands of dollars for cancer research.
The following ministers have served Union Baptist Church through its history: Y. J. Morris, W. J. Reed, G. C. Morris, John B. Denton, H. S. Blair, J. B. Cogdill, A. B. McCarter, E. Holt, Levi Branson, S. F. Payne, L. N. Parrott, George Houser, Will Weaver, Eli Thomas, R. D. Bridges, W. B. Holt, C. N. Huff, W. M. Hall, Lee Thomas, A. P. Valentine, Pat Davis, John Fox, Herman Matthews, Charles Bond, Ransom Click, W. B. Green, E. E. Adams, C. O. Binkley, W. E. Wagoner, C. Williamson, Guy Cook, Harry Guinn, Vaughn Fisher, Frank Bell, Paul Mayfield, Estel Wilson, Jimmy Myers, Earl Lamb, R. Nicholson, C. Chorchran, interim; Andy Ball, interim; Howard West, Ray Wiley, T. Hubachek, Wiley Woody and Roger Whaley.
Lynn Hartsell is the current pastor.
