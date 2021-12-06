English Mountain Christian Church (166 Epley Road) will presents a concert of Christmas Songs by Sun-joo Oh, Lyric-Coloratura Soprano and Professor of Voice in the Department of Music at East Tennessee State University, on Sunday afternoon, December 12 at 3 p.m.
Song selections will include both contemporary and traditional songs and will include arrangements by Ruth Elaine Schram, Jay Althouse, and Mark Hayes. The program will include poems, scripture readings, and responsive readings to enhance the program. Throughout the program, the congregation will sing traditional Christmas Carols.
Sunny, as she is known by her friends, has earned a loyal following from audiences throughout the country with her charm and vocal agility. Her lyric-coloratura roles have received dazzling reviews from critics everywhere.
On the orchestral stage, she expresses her strong spiritual inspiration in works such as Brahms’s Requiem, Haydn’s Creation, Beethoven’s Mass in C Major, Mozart’s Requiem, Vivaldi’s Gloria, and Handel’s Messiah, Theofanidis’ Here and Now. She is in demand as a soloist with symphonies both here and abroad.
A popular recitalist, Sun-Joo’s programs feature a wide spectrum of literature which appeals to many nationalities, particularly aficionados of Baroque and Contemporary music. She has given recitals throughout the eastern United States, Europe, Brazil, and her native South Korea.
She received both Bachelor of Music and Master of Music in vocal performance from Sungshin’s Women’s University in Seoul, Korea. She studied in Rome, Italy, and received a Diploma from AIDA Accademia.
Upon completing her master’s degree, Sun-Joo toured Italy and Germany, eventually landing in Boston, where she earned a Graduate Performance Certificate from the Boston Conservatory. Sun-Joo received her Doctorate of Musical Arts from the University of South Carolina.
Benjamin D. Caton, Newport native and Emeritus Professor in the ETSU Department of Music, will accompany this concert. Caton is the son of the late B. D. and Edna Caton and is a former pupil of the late Mrs. P. T. Bauman of Newport.
Pastor Drew Mentzer extends a warm welcome to everyone to come worship and be inspired by this special Christmas service. There is no admission charge. A dessert reception will follow the program.
