To continue with our ever-growing continuing saga of the “Shaking Steeple,” or, to establish another file on my VIC 20, this is “Part Three.”
The steeple on our church was rocking to and fro, backward and forward, left and right in that big storm several months ago. I mean – big time rocking. It was going to “come apart from together,” and wipe out everything in its thirty-foot wide path.
By the way; someone has asked me how can that event possibly be “column fodder” since it spells out impending disaster! Well, yes and no; it COULD have been disaster; but it wasn’t because of a series of events that I am sharing with you.
And those “events” did not and do not “just happen!”
Remember the “come-along” tool that my Maintenance Director, Zan Taylor had bought some time before to work on our three flagpoles? Well, let me tell you how God worked in that situation!
He was looking to buy; and couldn’t find one – but someone offered to loan him one when he could bring it in “tomorrow”; and Zan was very pleased with that arrangement; but for some reason, that fell through; and so he finally found one to buy.
And that is the “come-along” that he needed so desperately when our steeple was about to go “to grandma’s house”. Don’t you see; if he had borrowed one, he would have taken it back the next day; and we wouldn’t have had it when we needed it immediately – I mean – RIGHT NOW!!
Ain’t God good; and He knows what we need and when we need it.
There’s another reason this is important; I figure there are steeples out there across “FiveMinuteLand” that are in the same shape; but you just don’t know it; and won’t ever know about it – until the “big one” comes roaring across the plains – and the aforementioned “disaster” occurs.
I mean, how long has it been since your maintenance man climbed up into your steeple and checked those anchor bolts?
Any way, Zan worked in the middle of that blowing storm in the middle of that shaking steeple and “jacked” it down to a solid point with the “come-along” and got us through the next day’s after-effect storm.
Then he designed an eight-bolt plan with new anchor positions and installed them (in calm weather); and the results can be seen today; as our steeple stands straight and tall at sixty-five feet to mark our location for all to see.
We were very close to losing it; but the Lord’s having Greg Fodness and several other interested people look up and report it, Zan’s ingenuity to fix it both temporarily and permanently, and, of course, the prayers of the entire church all made this “could-a-been” disaster into another of God’s marvelous interventions in the events of our lives.
I ask you again, have you had things to “just happen” (no such thing) that you cannot explain in any other way but that it was God?
I’m not a betting man (or raffle, or lottery, etc) but I would surely say you have had such things happen. Have you thanked The Lord for pulling you through? Have you trusted in Him as your personal Savior?
Don’t know how?
I do; and I will share!
Tom Mooty serves as Senior Pastor to Newport’s West End Baptist Church; and writes this column for the Wednesday and Weekend Editions of “The Newport Plain Talk”. Address all comments to Mooty at P.O. Box 851 in Newport or to tommooty15@gmail.com.
