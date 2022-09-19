Hills Union UMC

Years ago there was an old log church, heated by a large fireplace, known as Hills Chapel Methodist Church. It was named in honor of the Rev. James Maston Hill, a Methodist preacher and father of Calla and Isaac Hill. The old Yellow Spring Road ran by where the church stood and this was the Sandy Ridge community.

Later on it became necessary to build another church, and it was a combination church and school. The log structure was known as Hills Chapel and Sandy Ridge School.

