Years ago there was an old log church, heated by a large fireplace, known as Hills Chapel Methodist Church. It was named in honor of the Rev. James Maston Hill, a Methodist preacher and father of Calla and Isaac Hill. The old Yellow Spring Road ran by where the church stood and this was the Sandy Ridge community.
Later on it became necessary to build another church, and it was a combination church and school. The log structure was known as Hills Chapel and Sandy Ridge School.
The next church erected in the community was the house in which we now worship. A deed of gift from G. W. Hill to trustees of the M. E. Church at Hills Chapel, registered December 8, 1892, at 8 o’clock a.m. by J. M. Webster, Register, was recorded.
Some of the men responsible for building the church were John Burchfield, Bob Reece, John Brimer, Lemuel Blazer, John Hill, Isaac Slover, and others whose names were not recorded. The pastor of the church at this time was Rev. Hiram Reneau, the husband of Josie Brimer. The wood used in the structure of the present building came from English Mountain and was sawed in Anderson Branch by Roberts Jeans. J. W. Vance and Company was the contractor who built and painted the church.
The lighting and heating of the building have advanced in progressive stages, from kerosene lamps to electric lights, and from the wood stoves to an oil furnace.
About 700 people gathered for the dedication. Bishop Cook preached the sermon, using for his message, “The Crucifixion of Christ.” The church has never failed to function and carry on Sunday school and worship services.
The TVA began to build Douglas Dam, and in the early 1940s it was necessary to move the church and the cemetery. Winn House Moving Company took the contract and moved the building to its present location. The church at Pleasant Hill also had to be moved. Therefore, the people decided to unite the two churches, using the building of Hills Chapel and the bell from Pleasant Hill. The name of the church became known as the current Hills Union United Methodist Church. The cemeteries of the two churches were combined, and a large lot was designated for the unknown.
In 1966 the parsonage for Hills Union United Methodist Circuit was constructed on land given by Mr. Otis Blazer’s family. The pastor at the time was Rev. Shelton Clarke. Hills Union added the vestibule containing a library, and two restrooms in 1981. The contractor was Clifford Loveday and his sons. The church was carpeted at this time by Herman Etherton and Son. Rev. Rickey H. Clowers was pastor at this time.
The fellowship hall was added to the church in 1989 and 1990 and was built by Ray Manning Builders, along with the help of some of the church people. The concrete ramps and porch leading into the fellowship hall were poured at this time. The fellowship hall was built until the pastorship of Rev. John H. Holbrook.
The beautiful gazebo in back of the church was built in 1997 by Ray Manning and was sponsored by the Hill’s Union Ladies Auxiliary. A community playground was completed in 2008 and dedicated in May of that year.
Hill’s Union has seen many changes over the years. In the 1930s, there were 10 separate churches on the charge: Eden’s Chapel, Parrott’s Chapel, Fox’s Chapel, Byrd’s Chapel, Chestnut Hill, Pleasant Hill, Hill’s Chapel, Bogart’s Chapel, Lawson’s Chapel, and Reidtown. Today the Hill’s Union Circuit consists of four churches: Bogart’s Chapel, Lawson’s Chapel, Burchfield, and Hill’s Union.
