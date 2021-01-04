Hello again! It ain’t nobody; it’s just me!
As some of you may know, this column has been a fixture in the Newport Plain Talk for “lo, these many years”; and I have enjoyed writing it.
The key word I would like to mention is “Home Town Paper”. I frankly would not know how to act if there wasn’t a “home town newspaper” on which I could get my hands.
While I have been on “self-exile” during the past couple of months, I have not been able to get a column into “Five Minuteville” headquarters; and really missed it. I appreciate all the comments that say you missed it too!
But, I continued to read the paper when I could get one; and was impressed with the local talent we have in “these here hills” that faithfully byline their work for the local editions.
Oh, I hear all the comments about “not being a lot of news” in this edition or that one; but, you know; since most of the “news” that is being talked about is bad, crime reports, drug items, police reports, etc. and, if there is “not much news”, that means there is not much bad stuff to write about.
I have had problems lately getting columns in on time; and I apologize for that; I’ll try to do better.
Frankly, I am not ready to go to electronic news only (and I am on the radio and video outlets practically every day). In answer to a special advertisement, I tried to get the Knoxville Paper sent to me every day; but – as they said – “they don’t have a route up here”. If that is true, I just wish they would quit “writing me to sign up” – since they don’t “have a route up here” – meaning where I live.
I get that! I do!
But, I would still rather have a local paper than a regional one (or bigger).
I reckon I’m just a “small town guy” after all. I serve a church here in our small town; and I love to buy from “home folks” whether it is a car or a light bulb!
I tease people about listening to their conversations to get material about which to write; but frankly that is just that – teasing, and I do a lot of that!
I love to remember “those days back when” – you know; and from your comments, you like it too! I can’t go back as far as my friend, Ed Walker – because, unlike him, I wasn’t around “that far back”; but it seems that we folks up here in Cocke County have been making news (usually the bad kind) since “way back when”.
You see, most people don’t care that 99.5% of the students DID go to class “yesterday”; they want to hear about the 0.5% that DID NOT – that laid out – that skipped class – or whatever!
But, to cut to the chase, I love to read about honors that have been awarded to this one or that one; about new businesses that bite the bullet and open new doors; about sports teams that are still going strong (although I do wish the writers would identify whether it is football or soccer or mumbly-peg about which they are writing).
So, I’m going to keep on reading my local paper and writing for it as well; and I hope you keep on reading it too! It is part of the local economy, you know!
Still friends?
Hope so!
Tom Mooty has served Newport’s West End Baptist Church as its Supply Pastor and Interim Pastor and Guest Pastor and Pastor and Senior Pastor and very, very. very Senior Pastor for a total of thirty three cumulative years; and normally writes this column for The Newport Plain Talk’s Wednesday and Weekend Editions. Mooty sincerely appreciates your comments which have been sent to tommooty15@gmail.com or P.O. Box 851, Newport, 37822.
