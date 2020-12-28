Yeah! No bout adoubt it, as we used to say! What a year, 2020 has been.
I saw more than one comment that went something like: “I am going to stay up all night, December 31, 2020; just to be sure the year 2020 really goes away!
For me, it has been a series of ups and downs; starting with our having to cancel our plans for our big Easter Drama because of COVID-19. I hated that; not just because it was Easter; but because of so many souls that have seen one or more versions of our Easter Program; and so many are always asking if we are going to do it again.
Yes! We will do it again – but not this coming year, 2021. The year 2020 has taken care of that; and we just flat ran out of time to write it, produce it, practice it, staff it, and present it.
Sorry! But soon! Yes, very soon!
Than came the “shut down”!
Our Church was ready with our media missions. We had already strangely been led to install hand sanitizer stations at all entrances; and touchless paper towel dispensers in our rest rooms; so we didn’t have to “shut down” the Gospel outreaches; but we did so to a live congregation – just the same as many of you!
Things moved on down the yellow brick; and, every time I was exposed to COVID in any way, I was tested – negative – four times.
My knee surgery was scheduled, then postponed; then scheduled, then postponed; then scheduled and done! Each time, I was required to have a COVID test – all negative.
Rehab went slow; but progressed. All the time, I was having to postpone the writing of this column and other things!
Brother Jordon Williams was carrying the ball at the Church – what a blessing he is! The tech crews were presenting the services – what a blessing they are! The music people were leading the worship – what a blessing they are!
Then, as I was headed back to Church on December 6, I had a moment of mis-concentration as I hobbled down the ramp at home; and fell!
Then I tested positive for COVID!
In my case, the isolation was terrible; as friends all around me were getting sick; and many of them succumbed! I wasn’t sick; and for that, I thank The Lord; but I just couldn’t get out!
But, now I am back once again; still going – though not as fast – still kicking – though not as high – but still saved – just as secure as always.
I have every hope to get back up on that “Five Minute” Horse and ride until God takes me home.
One more thing – yes, this year 2020 has been a doozy; but Jesus is still coming – in fact, His Coming is nearer now than ever before; and the Church is needed now more than ever before.
Thank you for your comments about our column. I missed writing it as much as you missed reading it! God bless you every one!
Tom Mooty has served Newport’s West End Baptist Church as its Supply Pastor and Interim Pastor and Guest Pastor and Pastor and Senior Pastor and very, very. very Senior Pastor for a total of thirty three cumulative years; and normally writes this column for The Newport Plain Talk’s Wednesday and Weekend Editions. Mooty sincerely appreciates your comments which have been sent to tommooty15@gmail.com or P.O. Box 851, Newport, 37822.
