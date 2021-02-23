I think I have something about which we can all agree!
The sun is the center of our universe!
I suppose that would be Physics 101 with which I tormented one of my favorite teachers up on the “Hill” – Mrs. McNabb!
I am certain she went home every day wondering what “Tom” (she was the first teacher to call me that – it had always been “Tommy”) was up too next. She had endured my blowing up the Chemistry lab with an experiment of Sodium Hydroxide; and I was always demonstrating to my ever-suffering classmates how fuses blow and other trivial pursuits of the electrical persuasion.
Well, maybe it wasn’t all that bad! Ya think?
But I learned more in that class that it was allowable to learn because she was always willing to listen to me, which made me want to listen to her.
So, the sun is the center of our universe!
We know all about that and take it for granted; but people died trying to prove that back in the day. Most “educated people” thought the Earth was the center – that we were the center – of the universe. But no, we weren’t and we still aren’t.
So, onward we go; just as the sun is the center of our physical universe; The Son of God is the center of our spiritual Universe. As members of the crowning act of His Creation — His created human race, we have the glorious opportunity to come directly into the awesome Presence of God; and feel His Love pulsing through our veins and surging through our minds.
Christians are headed for our Wedding Reception – The “Marriage Supper of The Lamb” – which will be held in His Banquet Hall, located at 777 Hallelujah Boulevard in The Beautiful City of God. It is our wedding reception; but The Bridegroom (the main center of attraction) – is going to present us – The Bride – to all the rejoicing heavenly hosts — and all we can bring to the table is an intense desire to be there — to want to be with Him! To want to partake and participate with Him!
Out of all of God’s Creation; only the human race has the spiritual mind to see all the beauties of the Lord, and a discerning heart to perceive how His Love towards us enhances and intensifies His Glory.
But we greatly need the aid of the Holy Spirit to prepare our minds for the enjoyment of this truth. It is one thing to hear about God’s Love toward us; and it is another thing to feel an inward sense of it.
It is one thing to enjoy the pleasant sounds of a rippling, babbling mountain stream; but if you are thirsty, you will sit right there enjoying those sights and sounds of that cool mountain stream – you might even tell others about it – but if you are thirsty – you will sit there — and die — unless you take a drink of the stream.
You see, it’s not just knowing about God; it’s all about knowing Him – personally!
How about it; are you there yet?
Don’t sit beside the babbling brook enjoying the sights and sounds – and die from thirst because you are too proud to take a drink of the stream – or too busy – or too – well, you fill in the blank!
Don’t get too busy to follow God; but definitely do not get too wrapped up in anything and miss out on the most amazing opportunity to meet The God of The Universe!
Don’t know how?
I do!
And I will share!
Tom Mooty has served Newport’s West End Baptist Church as its Supply Pastor and Interim Pastor and Guest Pastor and Pastor and Senior Pastor and very, very, very Senior Pastor for a total of thirty three cumulative years; and normally writes this column for The Newport Plain Talk’s Wednesday and Weekend Editions. Mooty sincerely appreciates your comments which have been sent to tommooty15@gmail.com or P.O. Box 851, Newport, 37822.
