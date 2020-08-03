Editor’s Note: Information provided by Sandy Shetley, Tom Mooty, the late Omega Jackson and the late Bill Vasquez.
This data has been compiled from church clerk records, newspaper clippings, and the memories of older members.
Our community was originally known as “Westport,” was later nicknamed “Haggard Town,” and eventually became known as “West End.”
In 1931, a meeting was held in the home of Mr. and Mrs. L. D. Shoemaker to plan for the establishment of a church in the community. It was known that Rev. A. A. Haggard planned to relocate a temporary structure from Hartford to Newport as soon as he concluded a revival meeting he was conducting there.
Haggard was contacted and agreed to erect a large “tabernacle” in Westport, and a community-wide “protracted” revival meeting was soon underway by September 13, 1931. By November it was evident that a Baptist church was both needed and desired in Westport. Citizens asked the local Baptist Association Director of Missions for held to begin this process at the temporary structure, which became known as “Haggard Tabernacle.”
Pastor Mark Harris and Deacon Arthur A. Cates from First Baptist Church, Pastor H. R. Click and Deacons Burnett R. Vinson and Alexander Holloway from Second Baptist Church (now Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church), Deacon Oscar Neil Harper from Manning Chapel Baptist Church, and Rev. Will Weaver and Brother Charles J. Holt from the East Tennessee Baptist Association met to organize this new work on November 2, 1931.
The following souls presented themselves for charter membership: Margaret Johnson, L. D. Shoemaker, Reece Duncan and Mrs. Duncan, Mrs. Bruce (Millie) O’Neil, Rev. A. A. Haggard and Mrs. Haggard, F. P. Duncan and Mrs. Duncan, Mrs. J. M. Kyker, Rev. C. H. Inman, Molly Allen, Mary Webb, and Lizzie Kyker.
Upon the legal organization of the church as “Tabernacle Baptist Church of Westport,” Bill Douglas and Mrs. Douglas, Leona Maynard, Cora Ottinger, Maudalee Maynard, Elmer Keller, Anna Hartsell, Mattie O’Neil, Frank Webb, Mrs. Walden Cooper, Cauley Keller, Ersie Wilson, Lucile Wilson, Ron E. Wilson, Virgie Wilson, Hunley Keller, Sarah Keller, Nannie Keller, M. R. Howard, Lucy Grice, and W. A. Williams presented themselves for membership.
One week later, after four additional members—Arthur and Mrs. Hampton, Mrs. Hubert Inman, and Dan Ball—were received, the initial revival meeting was “declared closed” after eight weeks. Officially the church was now “up and running, full speed ahead.”
On Sunday, February 14, 1932, another evangelistic meeting began at the “tabernacle.” A news item in the Newport Plain Talk reported the protracted meeting still in progress on March 1 with about five hundred people in attendance for preaching on Sunday night. The official membership had grown to 74 by the end of 1932.
On September 11, 1932, a Board of Trustees was elected to secure the lot which Mr. Gray Allen was donating for a church site and to proceed with that building’s construction. By the end of November, the new building had been completed enough to accommodate the fledgling church, and the original tabernacle structure began to be dismantled.
The building consisted only of a one-room auditorium with a raised platform for the pulpit and choir loft, and “Amen Corners” located on either side of the pulpit. Sunday school classes were held at various locations in the auditorium with curtains as room dividers. It should be especially noted that as each flooring plank was nailed into place, a special prayer was offered over it.
The front doors of the new building were located on the eastern end, facing what is now Douglas Avenue, and the driveway circled around the building from Southside Street to Stokely Farm Road. With the Stokely Farm Office and Barn located right across the street to the west (currently Western Plaza), multitudes of flies felt they could enjoy the great singing and preaching and freely flew through the opened screen-less windows! On hot summer days and nights, the old familiar hand fans from local funeral homes were used to keep the air stirring, and on cold mornings a pot-bellied stove was fired up early to provide heat to those closest to it. The handmade, straight-back benches were made of wooden planks, and there was a steeple over the eastern entrance with a bell (which the church still possesses) that was rung prior to every service.
The first meeting in the new building was held on December 4, 1932, with a full choir “loft” singing many of the “Stamp-Baxter Singing Convention” songs that are still used today.
Over the years the official Church name has been changed from “The Tabernacle Baptist Church of Westport” to “The Westport Baptist Church of Cocke County,” and eventually to “The West End Baptist Church of Newport.”
Singing and preaching have always been hallmarks of this Church, and two agencies that were located there were the “Cocke County Bible Institute” and a special singing convention that hosted area singers and musicians.
By 1936, the membership had twice doubled in number and all debts had been retired. In 1937 and 1938, when the sale of beer became an issue, the church quickly passed a resolution calling for the enforcement of the law prohibiting the sale of beer within 2,000 feet of a church.
Like any new church with such an explosive growth, several somewhat unusual situation arose, such as legal membership requirements that had to be addressed and protecting the church from “intrusion by unauthorized parties” desiring to hold church services there. Charges were even brought stating that certain members had “violated church rules” and had “acted in conspiracy against the church, rebelling, and therefore, breaking the church covenant.” The motion was adopted and the Church withdrew fellowship until the miscreants “made acknowledgements” of their “inappropriate behavior” (which they later did and were received back into membership).
From “day one” evangelistic (revival) meetings have been a regular feature of the church located at 1606 Southside Street in West End (no matter what its official name happened to be at the time) and a very successful revival meeting near the end of 1943 led to the purchase of a building which had been occupied by the Newport Motor Company, remodeling it, and renaming it “The Newport Gospel Tabernacle.” Opening services were begun in February of 1944.
In 1948, a community-wide tent revival meeting was led by Evangelist J. Harold Smith, who, when asked for a recommendation for a man to serve as pastor, told the West End Pulpit Committee to “talk to that feller from Knoxville with that big black Bible ‘runnin’ around talking to everybody about the Lord.”
Following Smith’s recommendation, the committee called “Brother Bob” Bevington on November 14, 1948, to begin the first of his two pastorates. Under his leadership, several new ministries were begun, including a bus ministry, the use of the newspaper to great advantage, and Cocke County’s first radio broadcast.
The name and format have changed over the years from “The Old Country Church Hour” to the “Sunshine for the Shut-Ins Broadcast.” It has always been broadcast live from the church, first through telephone lines to WIBK in Knoxville and then, whenWLIK came to Newport in 1954, West End was first in line to purchase broadcast time.
The first of many additions was finished in 1952, a two-story structure with ten small rooms and a baptistry. Now remodeled several times, the building continues to be used today. The original auditorium was revised and enlarged to include a new entrance, two classerooms, and two small indoor restrooms. In 1974, an addition was added to provide two rooms for a nursery and restroom, five additional rooms, and two larger restrooms. By 1982, the auditorium and classrooms had been over capacity far twoo long and a 750-seat worship center with a choir loft for 70, a three-room technical control suite, a conference room, six classrooms, and a new two-room nursery came to be. In 2000, a Family Life Center with a large, fully equipped kitchen, gymnasium, game room, additional restrooms, three youth class rooms, break room, and cafe was added.
West End Baptist Church continues to be blessed to served Newport, Cocke County, and surrounding areas.
