We drink water. Douglas Lake is filled with it. It is part of milk, coffee, tea, everything we drink and every thing we eat. I’m told our bodies are 60% water. I used to tell my chemistry students that water was EXCITING! I even had a student who proved he had listened in class by bringing me a glass of water and saying, “Look, Mr. Dupee, isn’t it exciting?” What do you know about water? Let me tell you just a little about it.

First, it is made from two highly reactive and even explosive gases. The clouds you see under space rockets are water. The explosive force of combining hydrogen gas and oxygen gas powers the rockets. But that’s not all.

