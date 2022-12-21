We drink water. Douglas Lake is filled with it. It is part of milk, coffee, tea, everything we drink and every thing we eat. I’m told our bodies are 60% water. I used to tell my chemistry students that water was EXCITING! I even had a student who proved he had listened in class by bringing me a glass of water and saying, “Look, Mr. Dupee, isn’t it exciting?” What do you know about water? Let me tell you just a little about it.
First, it is made from two highly reactive and even explosive gases. The clouds you see under space rockets are water. The explosive force of combining hydrogen gas and oxygen gas powers the rockets. But that’s not all.
Everything we observe expands when heated and gets smaller when cooled. That is why you should always buy shoes in the afternoon when your feet have expanded. Water expands when it is heated and gets smaller when it is cooled. Ice also gets smaller as it is cooled and expands when it is heated.
“Wait a minute”, you might say, water expands when it freezes. Yes, it does. It forms a special crystal structure that pushes its molecules apart. Strangely, the coldest water is on the bottom of the pond, but the frozen ice is on the top! That allows fish and living things to survive the winter in the pond
Water also absorbs heat far better than anything else we know. It takes twice as much heat to raise water one degree Celsius (1.8 degrees F) as it does to raise sand or rock one degree. That is why the sand seems cooler than the water in the early morning and much hotter than the water in the afternoon. It is also why our planet earth stays within a reasonable and livable temperature range.
I’ll tell you one more thing. It takes five times as much added heat to turn water into steam as it does to turn ice into liquid water. All the solar energy that turns water into vapor collects in those nice fleecy white clouds until they become dense black clouds.
Then the clouds (which are actual drops of water and not vapor) become too heavy. They break apart — rain comes down, and all the energy that vaporized the water is released as thunder and lightning.
OK, that’s all very interesting, but so what? I’ll tell you so what. If those things were not true — if they were not part of the design of our planet, we could not live here. This world is designed for life! Some people foolishly think life just began by chance. Wiser heads know there must be a designer.
In fact, if you go on almost any college campus, you are more likely to find committed Christians in the physics department or among chemistry professors, than in the religion departments. Not all physicists are Christians, but almost all see the reality of creative design. A friend of mine, Dr. Fred Skiff, led the way in LED lighting design at the University of Iowa. He also memorized much, maybe by now all, of the Biblical book of Isaiah, and served as an elder in a local, Bible believing, Presbyterian (PCA) Church.
I have had people tell me they could not believe the Bible because of science, but I have known nuclear physicists who believed science because of scripture. Modern science exists because of Christians who believed in a Creator who designed a creation with order and purpose. Because this world was designed by a Creator, they knew we could study the physical world, discover its observable patterns, think God’s thoughts after Him, and learn to care for and use all He has designed.
Always remember:
Only one life ‘twil soon be past;
Only what’s done for Christ will last.
A Naval Academy graduate, Dave Dupee is a pastor and former headmaster of an international boarding school. He is currently pastoring Fellowship Presbyterian Church (PCA) in Newport.
