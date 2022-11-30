Bridgeport Free Will Baptist Church

Bridgeport Free Will Baptist Church dates to 1970, when, according to the church history, “a few old-fashioned Christians were just wandering around from church to church, broken-hearted, not really feeling at home anywhere. These people got together and decided that if it was God’s will for them to have a church where they could all worship together, He would make it possible for them to find a place near Bridgeport. From that day forward they started looking for a building.”

Time passed, until the day arrived when William Ellison was driving up Hwy. 25/70 toward Bridgeport and prayed, “Lord, if it be Thy will, let this be the day to find a building we can use.”

