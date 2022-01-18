So many of you keep asking about why we still have our Christmas Decorations up – The outdoor manger scene, the lights, the trees, the wreaths, the whole nine yards – we still gottem up.
How come that?
Well, you see, it’s like this.
We are still trying to be able to present our Children’s Church 2021 Christmas Program!
We have had it scheduled for three times; advertised it on radio, put it up on “Ima Sign” out on “our corner” of Broadway and West End; did it all up right; got the bulletins ready; made all the phone calls; and then (to quote Madden and Emiril) – Boom! Bam! Omicron came calling, or snow came falling, or whatever came whatevering; and we make the phone calls, take it all back, got to wait a week or two.
But, surprise, surprise; we have it scheduled again – this time for this Sunday evening (weather, omicron, and whatever permitting) at 6 p.m.
It is a delightful Christmas program entitled “The Gift”; and we would love to have you to come support these precious children by being here to see it.
In addition to being delightful with the kids all “doing their thing”; it has a wonderful Christmas Message too!
Come on out; you’ll see; and I think you will enjoy and be challenged by it.
And so, that’s why we still have our “Christmas Stuff” up; that, and the fact that we love “Christmas Stuff”!
How about you?
Do you know what Christmas is all about?
When I had my morning radio show; five hours every weekday; I coined the phrase: “Every song I play is a Christmas song; every song I play is an Easter song; and every song I play is a Thanksgiving song” and what I meant by that is that as a Christian doing a Christian talk radio show, I could talk about our Lord being involved in everything. So, as I said, “Give me your requests; and I’ll try to honor them; Christmas, Thanksgiving, Easter. Patriotic, or Whatever!”
You see, I believe God is everywhere; anywhere I go, everywhere we roam.
I also coined an expression (at least I can’t remember anybody using it before me – if they did, that’s ok; I’ll hit the devil with anybody’s stick) – “The Church FACILITIES are located at 116 West End Street; but the CHURCH is where ever the members go!”
So, come out this Sunday evening at 6:00 and experience “The Gift” by our Christian’s Church.
Who knows, we might even have snacks and treats afterwards. After all, we are a Baptist Church!
God bless you dear reader. Let Jesus flood your heart and soul with His Goodness and Greatness; and you’ll never wake up the morning after sorry you did!
Tom Mooty writes these columns for the Wednesday and Weekend Editions of "The Newport Plain Talk"
