Caney Creek Missionary Baptist Church dates to 1970s

Located in the Upper Cosby community Caney Creek Missionary Baptist Church has welcomed worshipers since the late 1970s when Rev. Horace Davis was pastor.
Since Rev. Davis, succeeding ministers have been William Clark (August 9, 1980-June 14, 1981), Horace Davis (June 21, 1981-May 15, 1985), Fred Gregg (May 15, 1985-July 3, 1985), Billy Sutton (September 7, 1985-June 15, 1986), Horace Davis (August 6, 1986-June 15, 1988), Sonny Webb (June 15, 1988-February 7, 1990), Jerry Epley (May 2, 1990-July 3, 1992), Jimmy Brown (July 1, 1992-November 4, 1992), Junior Gorrell (January 31, 1993-July 6, 1999), Jimmy Brown (August 8, 1999-August 8, 2004), Fred Laws (December 12, 2005-November 1, 2006), as well as Daniel Sizemore.
The current pastor is Rev. Raymond Collins, who assumed his duties in May of 2010.
Rev. Collins believes in the power of prayer. Most of all he believes in the Lord and His word. Rev. Collins says, “It’s our own personal relationship between the Lord and ourselves. It’s no one’s place to judge, for that’s the Father’s place, not ours.”
Church services at Caney Creek Missionary Baptist Church are Sunday (10:00 a.m.), Sunday night (6 p.m.) and Wednesday night (7 p.m.)
Every last Friday night of the month, church members host a singing at 7 p.m.
“Caney Creek has been blessed so much,” said a church member. “Our numbers in attendance have grown tremendously. We pray if you or anyone you know are not attending church anywhere that you will come and join in services with us.”
